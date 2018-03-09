The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Filed under Commentary, Sports

Ibtihaj Muhammad: Olympian Fencer Visits SLU

Monica Ryan, Associate Sports EditorMarch 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Rebecca LiVigni

Rebecca LiVigni

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On March 28, Olympic bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad came to SLU per the Great Issues Committee.

Muhammad started fencing in New Jersey at age 14. She never aspired to make it to the Olympics, but yet, at age 30, she was a member of the USA fencing team in Rio.

“For me, I think that I have always been a person who sets small goals for myself, and I’ve never thought about the Olympics or competing in the games or anything like that,” Muhammad said. “I’ve always said, ‘oh I want to go to a really good university, or I want to qualify for the national team. I want to win a medal at World Championships.’ So, I set these benchmarks for myself, and I kept going until I won an Olympic medal.”

Growing up, Muhammad had always participated in sports but found that fencing was a great fit for her due to her religious practice of wearing a hijab.

“I think from an early age I realized that my hijab or even being African American had the power to change how people treated me, and I’ve never really allowed that to dictate how I felt about myself,” Muhammad said. “I’ve never said there are limitations on the things I can do or who I can be because I’m a woman or because I’m black or because I’m Muslim.”

When Muhammad realized in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games that her team was in the bronze medal match, she couldn’t believe it. The team of four beat Italy 45-30.

“I was in complete shock and kind of disbelief the entire time, and I just kept saying I can’t believe it because you work so hard, and that’s a moment in your life that you can only dream about,” Muhammad said.

The road hasn’t always been easy, but through Muhammad’s resilience, she was able to turn any negativity into motivation.

“I’ve always felt motivated by the naysayers in my life,” Muhammad said.

Since the Olympics, she has been speaking to different groups, writing memoirs and a children’s book; additionally, she has a Barbie doll inspired by her. All of these opportunities are a testament to her resilience. Muhammad believes that anything that is meant to be will never miss her.

“I’m just excited for every step of the way,” Muhammad said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Jalen Johnson: The “Bayou Billiken”
Jalen Johnson: The “Bayou Billiken”
Ode to the SLU Pep Band
Ode to the SLU Pep Band
Cool as ice

Racing down the ice, junior center Andrew Greene swiftly passes the puck to fellow junior left wing Curran Eigelberger. Eigelberger handles the puck e...

How long until opening day?

As I look forward to another break from school for Thanksgiving break, I begin thinking about those hard-hitting questions that my relatives will thro...

Club rowing makes waves
Club rowing makes waves

Other stories filed under Sports

Tennis Finding Their Way Early
Tennis Finding Their Way Early
Women’s Basketball End Season with Heartbreaking Loss
Women’s Basketball End Season with Heartbreaking Loss
Men Drop Last two Games of Regular Season
Men Drop Last two Games of Regular Season
Jalen Johnson: The “Bayou Billiken”
Jalen Johnson: The “Bayou Billiken”
Monica’s Sports Corner
Monica’s Sports Corner
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Menu
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Ibtihaj Muhammad: Olympian Fencer Visits SLU