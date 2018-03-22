Men Finish A-10 Tournament Play

Senior guard Davell Roby shoots a free throw against Richmond. Roby scored 26 points in his fain game as a Billiken during the A-10 Tournament.

SLU Men’s Basketball traveled to Washington D.C. for the Atlantic-10 Championship on Thursday, March 8 and Friday, March 9. SLU beat George Washington 70-63 before falling to eventual A-10 Champion Davidson 78-60.

In the game against the Colonials, the Billikens took a 7-2 lead with 15:46 left in the first half. However, that was the only lead the Billikens would see until the second half, as the team was out-scored by the Colonials 30-14 throughout the rest of the half. GW used a 12-0 run and a pair of 6-0 runs to take a 32-21 lead at the half.

The game continued to be neck-and-neck throughout the second half, but SLU slowly closed the gap, taking a lead off of a 9-0 rally, with a trey apiece from redshirt senior Aaron Hines, sophomore forward Jalen Johnson, and redshirt junior Javon Bess. The Colonials tied the game twice, but an 8-0 rally late in the half—along with five free throws in the closing seconds—clinched the win for SLU.

Despite 26 points from senior guard Davell Roby, SLU fell to the Wildcats. The game started off terribly with SLU only putting up 23 points in the first half, trailing 41-23 at the half.

SLU closed the gap to 13 points at the 17:54 mark of the second half, with a 6-0 run. This is the closest the Billikens got in the loss.

Roby led the Billikens with 26 points, shooting 6-9 from the three-point range. Bess chipped in 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds, with Johnson chipping in 10 points and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. As a team, SLU shot 10-10 from the charity stripe.