Each week, Monica Ryan takes you into the world of Billiken sports, including an interview with one of our student athletes.

March 28, 2018

Baseball continues their hot win streak! Monica Ryan has the latest in Billiken sports.



March 21, 2018

Billiken basketball has finished up and baseball is firing up; Monica Ryan has the latest!



February 27, 2018

SLU-TV celebrate the Women’s Basketball Seniors and Men’s Basketball breaks records. Monica Ryan has the latest Billiken news.



February 14, 2018

Feeling some love from the Women’s Basketball team this week…Jackie Kemph stops by to talk to Monica Ryan about the team and her future plans. Check it out!



February 7, 2018

The Billikens continue to break records…Monica Ryan has the latest.



January 31, 2018

It’s been an exciting week in Billiken Sports…Monica has the latest in the past week of sports.



January 24, 2018

Billiken Athletics had quite the Winter Break. Monica Ryan catches us up with the controversy and competition.



December 6, 2017

SLU-TV’s last Sports Corner of the semester! Monica has your Billiken sports update as we look ahead to Winter Break.



November 29, 2017

See what happened in Billiken Sports over the Thanksgiving break. Then Monica sits down and talks with Club Ice Hockey’s Alec Derks.



November 15, 2017

November 8, 2017

November 1, 2017



Seasons conclude, playoffs approaching and so much more in this week’s Sport Corner. Monica has the latest scoop on Billiken Sports.

October 25, 2017



Billiken Sports heated up over fall break! Monica has the latest, along with an interview from volleyball’s Sien Gallop.

October 18, 2017



Take a break from studying for Midterms with Monica’s Sports Corner. Find out what happened in Billiken Sports over the week and games you can catch over Fall Break.

October 11, 2017

October 4, 2017

September 27, 2017

September 20, 2017

September 13, 2017