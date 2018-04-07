Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

New SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish looks on during practice. Kalish was named head coach in January and posted first win over NIU.

New SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish looks on during practice. Kalish was named head coach in January and posted first win over NIU.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Head Coach Kevin Kalish has been hard at work making some changes around SLU Men’s Soccer. Kalish was named the new head coach of the men back in January and changes are already visible.

During his introductory presser, Kalish stated the team “will be heavily involved in giving back to the community.” This came true only a couple of months after the presser.

Following a 3-2 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Mar. 24 to open the spring season, the players waved to the fans and gave them a round of applause as a way of thanking them for coming out. In addition, the team has been in attendance at games other than their own a bit more often than in previous years.

Kalish has enjoyed getting to work with the team thus far. “The mentality of the players and their collective energy’s been nothing short of remarkable. There were some good moments throughout the entire game [against Northern Illinois.]”

The men are on the road on Saturday, Apr. 7, for an early evening tussle with Indiana. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.