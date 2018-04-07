The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Menu

Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

New+SLU+Men%27s+Soccer+Head+Coach+Kevin+Kalish+looks+on+during+practice.+Kalish+was+named+head+coach+in+January+and+posted+first+win+over+NIU.
New SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish looks on during practice. Kalish was named head coach in January and posted first win over NIU.

New SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish looks on during practice. Kalish was named head coach in January and posted first win over NIU.

Saint Louis University Athletics

Saint Louis University Athletics

New SLU Men's Soccer Head Coach Kevin Kalish looks on during practice. Kalish was named head coach in January and posted first win over NIU.

Bobby Stilwell, Sports Editor
April 7, 2018
Filed under Men's Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Head Coach Kevin Kalish has been hard at work making some changes around SLU Men’s Soccer. Kalish was named the new head coach of the men back in January and changes are already visible.

During his introductory presser, Kalish stated the team “will be heavily involved in giving back to the community.” This came true only a couple of months after the presser.

Following a 3-2 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Mar. 24 to open the spring season, the players waved to the fans and gave them a round of applause as a way of thanking them for coming out. In addition, the team has been in attendance at games other than their own a bit more often than in previous years.

Kalish has enjoyed getting to work with the team thus far. “The mentality of the players and their collective energy’s been nothing short of remarkable. There were some good moments throughout the entire game [against Northern Illinois.]”

The men are on the road on Saturday, Apr. 7, for an early evening tussle with Indiana. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    New Men’s Soccer head coach selected

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Posts Senior Day Win, Advances to A-10 Quarterfinals

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Working Hard to Improve

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Upset: Men Beat Duquesne 3-0

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Finding Their Way

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer season off to a rough start

  • Men's Soccer

    Soccer ties in four exhibitions: Three added to next year’s roster

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Four Billikens selected: Record draft ‘4’ SLU

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    SLU stars shoot for the next level

  • Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU

    Men's Soccer

    Soccer team loses in NCAA tourney

Menu
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Kalish Leads Men’s Soccer Over NIU