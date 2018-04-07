The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Filed under Men's Tennis, Sports, Women's Tennis

Tennis Prepares for A-10 Conference Championship Run

Erin McClelland, Staff WriterApril 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Senior David Ferragut watches the ball. Ferragut posted a win over Austin Peay.

Both the SLU Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams were in action last weekend, the men in Tennessee against Austin Peay and the women at home in O’Fallon, Illinois against Omaha.

While in Tennessee, the men’s team came out with a 4-2 win with victories from David Ferragut, Oscar Pachon, Justin Nogalski and Kenji Yanaba. With the win, the men move to an 8-7 record to remain above 500 for the season. The men have two matches remaining against Creighton and UMKC before the conference championship. The women lost in a 0-4 effort, dropping them to 6-9.  

The women’s team fell short of Omaha with a close 4-3 match on March 31. Cassie McKenzie, Ariana Rodriguez and Alba Salinas all posted wins for the Billikens in the effort. The team falls to 6-10 for the season with three more matches remaining before the team travels to the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships in Orlando, Florida.

The men’s team has tied the number of wins in the 2016-17 season and is looking to improve upon that finish. The women on the other hand are looking to rebuild their team after the loss of three key seniors last season that made a run deep into the A-10 Tournament.

Sophomore Cassie McKenzie has stepped into a role as the women’s first singles and has delivered some wins for the Billikens in some difficult matches including wins over Fordham, Davidson and Omaha.

