Win Streak Snapped

HITTING: Senior infiedler Alex King warms up on the way to the batter box. King leads the team with 22 RBIs, 24 hits, three homeruns and six stolen bases.

Baseball is hot right now after setting a 15-game win streak, the longest streak in program history, and the longest in NCAA D1 baseball this season. They lead the Atlantic 10 with a 5-1 record and have an overall record of 18-8.

Over the weekend, VCU came to SLU to play a three-game series. Their visit snapped the Billikens win streak.

Game one on Friday began in favor of the Billikens. In the bottom of the first inning, senior Aaron Case was brought home by a double from sophomore Jake Garella. The Billikens made it a two-run lead in the fourth inning. With his teammates at third and first, sophomore Ryan Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to the wall in right field that sent senior Nick Reeser across the plate.

Junior pitcher Miller Hogan kept a clean board until the seventh inning when he allowed a home run from VCU’s Paul Witt. With a runner on first, this tied the game up at 2.

VCU’s Brett Willett got a base hit off of Hogan. With Willett standing at first, VCU’s Liam Hibbits homered to right field where the shot hit off of the Billiken score board. This play took the game and the win streak from SLU, making the final score 4-2.

The next day, the boys were back at it, playing in a double header because of the impending Easter Sunday snow.

Junior pitcher Jackson Wark kept things tight at the mound. He only allowed one hit in the first five innings, and worked his way out of a hole in the sixth. With the bases loaded Wark got VCU’s Mitchel Lacey to ground out into a double play, allowing one run to score. Then Wark got Willett to fly out to right to end the inning.

Wark ended his team-leading fifth win of the season with one run on four hits and seven strikeouts.

While Wark sought perfection at the mound, the Billikens bats went to work. The Billikens scored two in the first inning. With two runners in scoring position, Garella stepped up to the plate and sent one to left field where a poor throw from third allowed for Case and senior Alex King to score.

The scoring continued in the third inning where Garella and senior Parker Sniatynski hit singles to put them at the corners. Senior Carter Hanford then stepped up and hit an RBI, then junior Cole Dubet followed suit to make it 4-0.

Due in large part to VCU errors, the Billikens went on to score three more runs in the fifth inning. The final was 7-0.

Game two was a blowout with the Billikens winning 9-0. Junior Drew Reveno was at the mound for the Billikens where he earned his fifth win of the season to tie Wark. Reveno ended his outing allowing just three hits.

The Billikens scored three runs in the second inning. In the third, Hanford hit a three-run homer. Then in the fourth inning, King hit a two-run homerun, with another run scoring in the fifth.

Wednesday, the Billikens went to Cape Girardeau to face Southeast Missouri State.

Sophomore Charlie Sheehan took the mound for the Billikens, but SEMO started off hot, scoring two runs in the first.

Then freshman Colin Townsend took to the mound in the second inning, allowing one run.

The Billikens cut into SEMO’s lead in the fourth with two runs. Reeser hit a RBI double to bring in King and Garella to make it 3-2.

SEMO added one more to their lead in the eighth. The final score was 4-2.

The Billikens host UMass this weekend at the Billiken Sports Center for a three-game series.