SLU-TV News
April 10, 2018
Atlas Week, breakfast and toasted ravs…Olivia Hanford and Patrick Graney-Dolan have the latest SLU news!
March 27, 2018
Meatball Competitions, Recyclemania and Hamilton tickets! Bobby Stilwell and Elena Or have the latest SLU news.
March 20, 2018
February 27, 2018
Ibtihaj Muhammad, Lorde Tickets and Pi Pizza. Patrick Graney-Dolan and Hannah Scheckel have the latest SLU news.
February 20, 2018
Job Fairs, Debates and … Donated Drugs? Bobby Stilwell and Olivia Hanford have SLU’s latest news, check it out!
February 13, 2018
What’s greater than sliced bread? A potential holiday for sliced bread! Or maybe free movie passes…
February 6, 2018
SLU at the ICCA, Polar Plunges and Mardi Gras! Hannah Scheckel and Olivia Hanford have the latest on SLU-TV News
January 30, 2018
Music, Blood Drives and Internet Outages. Elena Or and Patrick Graney-Dolan inform us about all that and more coming up on SLU-TV News!
January 23, 2018
Returning to campus after Winter Break, Bobby Stilwell and Kasey Leeders talk about the latest controversies and events coming to campus.
December 5, 2017
On the last SLU-TV News broadcast of the semester Lizz Rahill and Olivia Hanford have what you need know as we reach the final stretch. Good luck on finals and happy holidays from SLU-TV!
November 28, 2017
As finals are approaching, we have the scoop on events to destress and more as Bobby Stilwell and Hannah Scheckel catch us up on what happened over the Thanksgiving Weekend.
November 24, 2017
The new Academic Technology Commons is open to the SLU community. Meteorologist Bobby Stilwell has the story.
November 21, 2017
Dancing, Giving, Parades and more on SLU-TV News! Elena and Lizz take us through the latest news from the past week at SLU and in St. Louis.
November 14, 2017
SLU Dance Marathon, a giant clock and Holiday lights. All this and more on SLU-TV News as Olivia and Elena fill us in on the last week!
November 7, 2017
Buzz Aldrin is coming to campus, Burrito-size sushi rolls take Midtown by storm and more! Kasey Leeders and Hannah Scheckel have it all for you on SLU-TV News this week! Check it out!
