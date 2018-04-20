The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Introducing the must-see SLU TV show – The Billiken Buzz! Join us every Friday for an end of the week pick-me-up and watch all the crazy shenanigans we get ourselves into.

April 20, 2018

This week, The Billiken Buzz teamed up with Saint Louis University’s only improvisation group: The League of Laughter. In order to promote their upcoming show on April 27th, these improvisers give us a look back into what a 10 year old’s birthday is truly like, complete with the kid who just wants to go home and the one who falls asleep the minute the lights go out. Enjoy! And be sure to check out their annual showcase next week at 5 pm in DeMattias Hall, Multi-Purpose Room.



April 6, 2018

Watch as The Billiken Buzz takes on yet another internet challenge: the whisper challenge! One person whispers a phrase and the other person (music blaring in their ears) has to try and guess what they said.



March 23, 2018

Imo’s Pizza. Like it, love it, hate it? Find out what some out-of-town SLU students really think of the classic St. Louis style pizza!

P.S. Stick around til the end for a special message from a certain on-campus improv group.



March 9, 2018

It’s finally Friday! Have a great spring break and before ya go, check out where some of these Billikens are headed to.



March 2, 2018

Teddy Bears, Tea Infusers, and Garlic Hummus?! This week on The Billiken Buzz I, (it’s me Kasey! Hi guys!) found a bunch of random things in my apartment, threw them all in a box and now Hannah, Monica, and Kayla have to guess what they are.



February 23, 2018

We tried some interesting Oreo flavors so that you don’t have to! Hot & Spicy Cinnamon, Lemon, Red Velvet, and Salted Caramel! Check out our thoughts and feelings on some of these weird new flavors. NOTE: We had our eyes closed when we first tried them so our opinions would be unbiased.



February 16, 2018

Need a new show to binge watch? Check out what all the coolest SLU students are watching right now!



February 2, 2018

On Groundhog Day we may not have seen our shadows, but we definitely saw our look-alikes. In this week’s Billiken Buzz we attempt to draw each other in two minutes, using only markers and colored pencils. Wait until the end to see some close-ups of our amazing art!



January 26, 2018

How you doing on those New Year’s resolutions?



December 1, 2017

It’s December 1st! Start the holiday season off right and build a gingerbread house with SLU-TV.



November 17, 2017

Billikens are ready for Thanksgiving! Follow us in our latest Billiken Buzz as we hand out cupcakes all around the BSC.



November 10, 2017

It’s National Tongue Twister Day this week and we have just the video for you! Check out this weeks latest episode of The Billiken Buzz and don’t forget to tune in every Friday for an exciting new video.



November 3, 2017

This week, the Billiken Buzz tried 5 different Pumpkin Spice Lattes from local coffee shops. Check it out now!

