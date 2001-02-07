Virgin Islands native seeks aspirations on court





Jason Edwin is living the American dream. Like so many before him, he has come to this country to pursue a higher education.

Edwin is a native of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He has spent the past few years playing high school basketball in Warsaw, Ill.

“I came to Warsaw to be recruited,” said Edwin. “I was told in order to have a better chance at playing and getting a higher education that I should come to America.”

Edwin ventured from the Virgin Islands to Warsaw and made an impact on his high school team. In his junior season, Edwin led the Warsaw Wildcats to a 28-1 record as he put up 17.5 points, 11 rebounds and six assists a game. He was named the 1999 AP Illinois Class A Player of the Year, but couldn’t defend his title. Edwin sat out his senior year at Warsaw due to a residency dispute.

“I wanted to be an emancipated student,” Edwin said. “There were some things I didn’t know about.”

Even though he missed his senior season, Edwin was still a highly touted recruit. Such basketball power houses as Alabama, Iowa, Purdue and Bradley were looking to add the 6’5″ swingman to their lineup. Saint Louis University won out, and Edwin couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a perfect fit for me,” Edwin said. “The players and coaches were what I was looking for; it was perfect. Coach Romar is great, since he can tell us what to do to elevate our game, and then he can show us,” Edwin said.

Even though he left Warsaw, his adopted family and friends come out to see him at the Savvis Center. “My family in Warsaw comes down for games,” Edwin said.

Last Saturday against Louisville, Edwin was the Billikens’ support. Edwin opened the game with six of the first eight Billiken points. He knocked down two threes and got the Bills off on the right foot.

“That’s how I envisioned myself,” Edwin said. “I don’t want to be timid or to just relax.”

It was Edwin’s first start of the season, and he couldn’t have started out better.

“They told me I was starting while we were watching film. I just want to help the team, and Louisville would be the opportunity for me to break out,” Edwin said.

“I want to come in and give the team energy at game time to help us get a win.”

In order to get victories, Edwin and the rest of the Billikens have to support senior Maurice Jeffers.

“He’s our leader; we follow by his example,” Edwin said. “Two or three guys need to score and support him on offense.”

While basketball and class are Edwin’s main focus now, he has a soft spot for track and field.

“The leaders of our government are big on track and field, so it’s really pushed in the Virgin Islands,” Edwin said.

Edwin competed in the 200 meter, 400 meter, high jump and the long jump. “My first love is track and field.”

Edwin saw different parts of the world during his track and field days. “I went to Florida three times, Baltimore twice and El Salvador before I came to Warsaw.”

When he hangs up his basketball shoes, Edwin is looking forward to lacing up the spikes again and trying out for the Olympics.

“After basketball I want to go back to track and field,” Edwin said. “It’s my first love.” But Edwin is here to further his education, even though he’s still weighing his options.

“I’m still undecided. Everything has happened so quick; I don’t want to rush it,” Edwin said.