Whose fans are more irritating — Chicago or St. Louis?
April 21, 2016
Filed under Editorials
No matter the game, it’s no secret that sports fans at SLU typically fall squarely into one of two camps: St. Louis or Chicago. And with the Cubs battling the Cardinals in the opening weeks of baseball season and the Blues facing off against the Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Chicago-St. Louis tensions are currently at a fever pitch on SLU’s campus. Since the UNews boasts editors from all across the country, we decided to take an objective, unbiased look to answer the question once and for all: Which city has the most irritating sports fans?
Paul: Chicago Cubs fans are by far the most annoying, and the reasons for this are almost as numerous as the amount of years it’s been since the team has won a World Series. First of all, the National League is a joke; everyone knows that pitchers can’t — and shouldn’t — bat. It’s time for the NL to get on board with the designated hitter position. And, though as a Minnesota Twins fan it pains me to say this, the White Sox are truly Chicago’s team; when I hear “Wrigley Field” I do not think of baseball greatness, or of a storied history of success, or of a legion of legendary players. I think of chewing gum. The Cubs haven’t found their groove for over a century, and I don’t expect it to happen anytime soon, no matter what their die-hard followers tell you.
Emily: Paul is wrong. In fact, I hear he doesn’t even watch baseball. Don’t believe everything you read in a newspaper: the Cubs have definitely found their groove. While I respect the Cardinal team for all of its accolades and yada yada yada, the Cubs are on the verge of something very special, and the fans are right to be excited — we’ve been waiting long enough.
Mack: Both cities’ fans can be insufferably annoying at times, though allegiances within cities may be shifting. While Blackhawks fans are understandably proud of their team considering the team’s recent string of success since the late-2000s, the tides feel like they might finally be turning back to the Blues’ favor. Meanwhile, in baseball, it feels like it just might be the inverse. While the Cardinals have depth but relatively little frontline talent, the Cubs possess immense talent and depth. You can finally have baseball, Chicago. We’ll take hockey.
Tess: One time when I was at a baseball game, and the Cubs were losing, the Cubs fans started screaming about how the Blackhawks were still number one. It was a baseball game, so why bring up the Blackhawks? That’s a different sport. Moral of the story: all Chicago sports fans are annoying. All the time. At every sports game.
Alex: As for baseball, Cardinals fans rock the line between being fun and passionate without being in-your-face obnoxious. Hockey? Chicago fans are the worst, FOR SURE. Yes, your team is good. We get that. You don’t need to tell us, we don’t really watch hockey anyways so really, we don’t care. And football? Well…. I guess Chicago wins this one by default?
Kyle: As a Houston native, SLU’s contentious Chicago-St. Louis rivalry means very little to me. It’s not that I can’t appreciate a good hometown feud, I just don’t have a dog in the fight. That being said, rather than demonize the respective fanbases, I welcome the annual rivalry by playing both sides. Cards hit a walk-off home run? Huzzah! ‘Hawks score on a last minute power play? Drinks all around! Whatever the sport, Chicago-St. Louis games offer outsiders the rare opportunity to share in the festivities, knowing full well their team will end up on top—whichever team that happens to be.
Chicago is far most the annoying city for fans…Hands down the most BANDWAGON city in the world…Before the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup a few years ago no-one ever wore blackhawk gear…Now everyone has at least one Blackhawk hat or shirt..That city is garbage and so are their fans..
Jake Reply:
March 1st, 2017 at 9:23 pm
Whose your favorite player KANE!!!! Anyone else? There’s other people on the team??? Extreme bandwagon fans you won’t see any kind of bandwagon train like the one you see in Chicago it’s huge!!!!
Anonymous Reply:
July 4th, 2017 at 8:52 am
any team who claims themselves to be “baseballs best fans” are disliked by most people who are really passionate about their team. They don’t know as much as they try to lead on either. I forgot more about baseball then this cocky, self righteous, and self entitled fan base will ever know. Any team in the NL central or the Kansas City Royals are under the impression that the cardinal fan base is the most overrated and overhyped fan bases out there. And that’s because their fans put their garbage out on social media outlets and look somewhat remedial. Act like you’ve been a champ before and treat other fan bases with respect. Don’t act like you know it all because your delusions of being the coolest and best fan base is in your own heads. And stop giving yourself titles making you sound superior. No one is buying it and it makes you easy to hate. So do us all a favor and stfu ?
So true about l the Black Hawks…enough about the “madhouse” on Madison! Also the over inflated 2 million at the parade. My Cousin worked in Chicago, he said there was no way it was 2 million. Oh, and how about the Hawks attendance in 2006-07 when they were near the bottom of the NHL? Hmm? Yet they’re great hockey fans…right! Easily the biggest bandwagon frauds in hockey…I’ll take Bruins fans, Leaf fans. Flyer fans, Habs fans, Rangers fans, even King fans, at least their support never tanked like Chicago’s did, over this group. Oh, and Cub fans still are completely clueless.
I live in Chicago I’m a Blues fan all the way I love them so much. I’ve always enjoyed the Blues-Hawks rivalry and never really actually hated the Hawks per say. Over the years though the Hawks fans have shown me they are the worst fans in the world. All they do is brag and talk shit and more then half of them are all BANDWAGON fans who think the whole team consists of Toews and Kane, that’s it. Another thing is you can’t even go to a game tickets for standing room are like $80 it’s insane. I’ve become so bitter I just hate the fans so much.
