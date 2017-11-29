The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Monica’s Sports Corner

November 29, 2017
Sports

Each week, Monica Ryan takes you into the world of Billiken sports, including an interview with one of our student athletes.

November 29, 2017

See what happened in Billiken Sports over the Thanksgiving break. Then Monica sits down and talks with Club Ice Hockey’s Alec Derks.

November 15, 2017

November 8, 2017

November 1, 2017


Seasons conclude, playoffs approaching and so much more in this week’s Sport Corner. Monica has the latest scoop on Billiken Sports.

October 25, 2017


Billiken Sports heated up over fall break! Monica has the latest, along with an interview from volleyball’s Sien Gallop.

October 18, 2017


Take a break from studying for Midterms with Monica’s Sports Corner. Find out what happened in Billiken Sports over the week and games you can catch over Fall Break.

October 11, 2017

October 4, 2017

September 27, 2017

September 20, 2017

September 13, 2017

The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Monica’s Sports Corner