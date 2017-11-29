Monica’s Sports Corner
Each week, Monica Ryan takes you into the world of Billiken sports, including an interview with one of our student athletes.
November 29, 2017
See what happened in Billiken Sports over the Thanksgiving break. Then Monica sits down and talks with Club Ice Hockey’s Alec Derks.
November 15, 2017
November 8, 2017
November 1, 2017
Seasons conclude, playoffs approaching and so much more in this week’s Sport Corner. Monica has the latest scoop on Billiken Sports.
October 25, 2017
Billiken Sports heated up over fall break! Monica has the latest, along with an interview from volleyball’s Sien Gallop.
October 18, 2017
Take a break from studying for Midterms with Monica’s Sports Corner. Find out what happened in Billiken Sports over the week and games you can catch over Fall Break.
