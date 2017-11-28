The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

November 28, 2017
Filed under News, SLU-TV

November 28, 2017

As finals are approaching, we have the scoop on events to destress and more as Bobby Stilwell and Hannah Scheckel catch us up on what happened over the Thanksgiving Weekend.

November 24, 2017

The new Academic Technology Commons is open to the SLU community. Meteorologist Bobby Stilwell has the story.

November 21, 2017

Dancing, Giving, Parades and more on SLU-TV News! Elena and Lizz take us through the latest news from the past week at SLU and in St. Louis.

November 14, 2017

SLU Dance Marathon, a giant clock and Holiday lights. All this and more on SLU-TV News as Olivia and Elena fill us in on the last week!

November 7, 2017

Buzz Aldrin is coming to campus, Burrito-size sushi rolls take Midtown by storm and more! Kasey Leeders and Hannah Scheckel have it all for you on SLU-TV News this week! Check it out!

October 31, 2017

October 10, 2017

October 3, 2017

September 26, 2017

September 19, 2017

