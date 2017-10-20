Volleyball goes 1-1 on the Weekend

Junior setter, Camila Rivas.





Volleyball

Last Friday, SLU Women’s Volleyball faced tough competition against their A-10 Conference coleader University of Dayton, resulting in a 3-1 defeat, 29-21, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. The Dayton triumph broke the Bills’ four-match winning streak; they are now at 4-2 in the conference and 7-12 overall. In the A-10, they are ranked third place, just behind 5-0 Virginia Commonwealth University and Dayton.

In the first set, SLU began with a 3-0 lead, but Dayton struck back, gaining a 17-11 cushion. The Bills took the next 10-3, which put them on top 21-20. After nine ties, Dayton had a service error. SLU blocked, resulting in a win. The second, third, and fourth sets all went to Dayton. In the third set, SLU had a 3-2 lead, but Dayton sprinted ahead 8-1. The Bills did not gain traction for the remaining points in the set, never getting within three points of Dayton. The fourth set proved more trying for Dayton. They had the lead 8-7, but after six ties were not able to shake the Bills. Although Dayton won five of the last seven points after having a 20-17 lead, SLU remained on their tail, making it a close set.

Sophomore Sien Gallop was the star of the show with her season high in a four-set match of 18 kills along with her eight digs and 19 points. Other notables include senior Lauren Leverenz with 13 kills and freshman Maya Taylor with a 12-kill, 12-dig double-double. Freshman Kennedy Cordia had a 25-assist, 10-dig double-double, senior Mackenzie Long had eight digs, and freshman Juliana Phillips had four kills without errors on eight attempts.

On Oct. 7, SLU won 3-2 against Fordham, 22-25, 25-16, 24-36, 25- 21, 15-8. In the first set, Fordham had an early 7-3 lead, but a 5-2 run by the Bills tied the set 9-9. Tying seven more times, Fordham pulled through 5-1, giving them the set. In the second set, the Bills took the lead with a 5-0 run that put them on top 10-5. Fordham gained ground, taking the lead 11-10, but SLU won the next eight out of 10 points, finishing the set. Fordham took the third set, but SLU earned the match win with the fourth and fifth sets. In the fourth set, SLU had a 9-6 lead, and then the set was tied five times. In a 14- 14 deadlock, the Bills won back-toback points and proceeded onto victory.

Next, SLU will host George Washington on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.