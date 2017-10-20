Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

Freshman midfielder Noor Kalf dribbles the ball up the field. Kalf has started every game this season and has been a major contributor for the Billikens.





Filed under Field Hockey, Sports

The Billiken Field Hockey team was back in action at home Friday, Oct. 6 for a conference matchup against visiting Lock Haven, as well as the following Friday for another conference game against the No. 21 ranked Minutewomen from the University of Massachusetts. Both games ended in a loss despite a close second-half comeback effort against UMass, dropping the team to 4-9 on the year.

Against Lock Haven, SLU managed to out corner the Bald Eagles 7-6 but were unable to capitalize on the attack. Lock Haven was able to find the back of the net twice in each stanza to win it 4-0. Freshman defender Noor Kalf said, “We cut well and were in dangerous, highpressure positions, but we were just unable to possess the ball like we normally do.”

A week later, the Billikens took on No. 21 UMass in another conference showdown that ended on an exciting scoring surge from SLU to end the game. Junior Carly Kissinger found the back of the cage on a corner shot and, just four minutes later, senior Katie Moss added another off a corner to bring the game within one with six minutes left in regulation. Kissinger said, “We played our game in the second half more and we were able to move the ball around UMass’s defense. I think that [scoring] definitely helped increase our energy as a team and with that momentum we were able to finish the game stronger.”

The Billikens head to North Carolina to take on Appalachian State and Davidson this Thursday and Saturday for their last away matches before their final game of the season next Friday, Oct. 27, against VCU. The last game will be senior day so come out and support the field hockey senior class for their final game in blue.