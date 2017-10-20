The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

Freshman+midfielder+Noor+Kalf+dribbles+the+ball+up+the+field.+Kalf+has+started+every+game+this+season+and+has+been+a+major+contributor+for+the+Billikens.
Freshman midfielder Noor Kalf dribbles the ball up the field. Kalf has started every game this season and has been a major contributor for the Billikens.

Freshman midfielder Noor Kalf dribbles the ball up the field. Kalf has started every game this season and has been a major contributor for the Billikens.

Saint Louis Athletics

Saint Louis Athletics

Freshman midfielder Noor Kalf dribbles the ball up the field. Kalf has started every game this season and has been a major contributor for the Billikens.

Erin McClelland, Staff Writer
October 20, 2017
Filed under Field Hockey, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Billiken Field Hockey team was back in action at home Friday, Oct. 6 for a conference matchup against visiting Lock Haven, as well as the following Friday for another conference game against the No. 21 ranked Minutewomen from the University of Massachusetts. Both games ended in a loss despite a close second-half comeback effort against UMass, dropping the team to 4-9 on the year.

Against Lock Haven, SLU managed to out corner the Bald Eagles 7-6 but were unable to capitalize on the attack. Lock Haven was able to find the back of the net twice in each stanza to win it 4-0. Freshman defender Noor Kalf said, “We cut well and were in dangerous, highpressure positions, but we were just unable to possess the ball like we normally do.”

A week later, the Billikens took on No. 21 UMass in another conference showdown that ended on an exciting scoring surge from SLU to end the game. Junior Carly Kissinger found the back of the cage on a corner shot and, just four minutes later, senior Katie Moss added another off a corner to bring the game within one with six minutes left in regulation. Kissinger said, “We played our game in the second half more and we were able to move the ball around UMass’s defense. I think that [scoring] definitely helped increase our energy as a team and with that momentum we were able to finish the game stronger.”

The Billikens head to North Carolina to take on Appalachian State and Davidson this Thursday and Saturday for their last away matches before their final game of the season next Friday, Oct. 27, against VCU. The last game will be senior day so come out and support the field hockey senior class for their final game in blue.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Field Hockey

    Field Hockey Fights in Philly

  • Field Hockey

    Field Hockey shuffles past Colgate

  • SLU-TV

    Monica’s Sports Corner

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    News

    Better Together?

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Men's Cross Country

    Cross Country Brings Home Wins

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s Soccer Working Hard to Improve

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Sports

    Volleyball goes 1-1 on the Weekend

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Arts

    Order Some Hugo’s to Your Table

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Commentary

    Does Progressivism Hate Comic Books?

  • Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day

    Commentary

    Why it’s okay not to say #metoo, even if #youtoo

Menu
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Field Hockey Looks Ahead to Senior Day