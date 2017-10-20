Cross Country Brings Home Wins

For a second time this season, Saint Louis junior Manuel de Backer has claimed an Atlantic 10 Conference weekly award as the league named him the A-10 Cross Country co-Performer of the Week.

The SLU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams were in action last Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. The men’s team participated in the NCAA Pre-National Invitational in Louisville, Ky., while the women were in Peoria, Ill., for the Bradley Pink Classic.

The women’s team traveled to Peoria, Ill., for the Bradley Pink Classic hosted by Bradley University on Friday, Oct. 13. Senior Katie Anderson led the Billikens with a 48th place finish and a time of 22:01.9 in the 6K race. Anderson was followed by fellow senior Courtney Link who finished 50th overall and junior Anna Schmitz who finished 59th. The women’s team is also preparing for the A-10 Conference meet on Oct. 28.

The men’s team had a strong showing in the NCAA Pre-National Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14. Junior Manuel De Backer finished first for the Billikens and 59th overall with a time of 24:08.7, just one minute behind the winner and second in SLU school history for an 8K race. He was just two seconds short of Tim Zellmer’s record which was set in 2013. Sophomore Aaron Dugan finished second on the team for the race and junior Dorrian Gordon finished third. The men are preparing for the A-10 Conference meet coming up on Oct. 28 in Fairfax, Va.