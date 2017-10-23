SLU Women’s Soccer beats UMass
Clinches home A-10 playoff game
October 23, 2017
Filed under Sports, Women's Soccer
SLU Women’s Soccer hosted University of Massachusetts Amherst for the final home game of the regular season Thursday night. With the 3-0 win, the Billikens set a new record for a home win streak (19), and clinched a first-round A-10 playoff game at Hermann.
SLU got to work early, with Courtney Reimer converting a PK in the 25th minute. Reimer tallied another point when Alli Klug rebounded her saved shot and found the net in the 33rd minute.
The game was 2-0 at the half, but SLU would tally one more goal. Lindsay Sands made a long pass to Evie Lavelle, and after a brief stare down, out-maneuvered the UMass goalie for an easy insurance goal.
SLU outshot UMass 26-6, on top of a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Lavelle gave credit to Sands’s setup on her goal: “Lindsay just played a phenomenal ball in and I thought I was going to shank it if I didn’t go past the goalie. So, I just went around her and passed it in.”
Head Coach Katie Shields had one thing to say to Billiken fans: “Come watch this team next Saturday night!”
SLU will face St. Joseph’s at Hermann Stadium in the first-round. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.
