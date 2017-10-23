The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

SLU Women’s Soccer beats UMass

Clinches home A-10 playoff game

Sophomore forward Evie Lavelle fights a slide tackle versus UMass. Lavelle scored an insurance tally in the 79th minute.

Bobby Stilwell, Sports Editor
October 23, 2017
Filed under Sports, Women's Soccer

SLU Women’s Soccer hosted University of Massachusetts Amherst for the final home game of the regular season Thursday night. With the 3-0 win, the Billikens set a new record for a home win streak (19), and clinched a first-round A-10 playoff game at Hermann.

SLU got to work early, with Courtney Reimer converting a PK in the 25th minute. Reimer tallied another point when Alli Klug rebounded her saved shot and found the net in the 33rd minute.

The game was 2-0 at the half, but SLU would tally one more goal. Lindsay Sands made a long pass to Evie Lavelle, and after a brief stare down, out-maneuvered the UMass goalie for an easy insurance goal.

SLU outshot UMass 26-6, on top of a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Lavelle gave credit to Sands’s setup on her goal: “Lindsay just played a phenomenal ball in and I thought I was going to shank it if I didn’t go past the goalie. So, I just went around her and passed it in.”

Head Coach Katie Shields had one thing to say to Billiken fans: “Come watch this team next Saturday night!”

SLU will face St. Joseph’s at Hermann Stadium in the first-round. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

