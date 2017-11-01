No Fight for the Right to Party Here

There is a subject I’ve put off writing about, mostly because it’s annoying to brag about partying and drinking. But it’s really unavoidable, seeing as I am suddenly living in a county where it is legal for me to drink, and doing so is a huge part of the country’s culture.

It isn’t news that the Irish are known for their drinking habits—we see it overly dramatized every March in the U.S.—but like most stereotypes it comes from a bit of truth. Drinking is a huge part of the social culture in Galway and all over Ireland. I don’t just mean it’s a huge part of university culture or youth culture; it’s everywhere. It’s a common bond linking the generations. Everyone meets up with friends or colleagues or strangers to have a few pints at the pub—they can even do so on campus.

As an American, my perspective on drinking has a lot to do with sneaking around and trying not to get caught. This view has kind of built up drinking to something more than it is, and I think that has a lot to do with the binge-drinking culture on American college campuses. At NUI Galway, drinking is not a taboo. During my orientation, the leader made a joke about how some visiting students thought that Arizona State University was a party school. She went on to explain to us how going out works in Ireland. A university professional—something unheard of in the U.S.— gave us the inside scoop that the way to fit in with the Irish was to go out Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday through Thursday? How is that even sustainable? I know there isn’t much homework here, but who has the money or the energy for Sunday through Thursday?

It turns out, most of the Irish students go home on the weekends, so they make up for it by going out during the week. I’m over here, still excited that I can legally buy a bottle of wine, while the Irish students are on a different planet, partying every day of the week. It was a major adjustment. One that I’m still trying—and mostly failing—to get the hang of. A night out is a good time, especially in a city known for its music scene, but it simply isn’t something I can do every night. However, something I am slowly learning is there aren’t a whole lot of social things to do at night that don’t involve a trip to the pub.

The truth is, it is different living in a country where the drinking age is 18. There’s less binge-drinking, less stigma around drinking, less of a hoopla about it all. Social drinking is just that. It’s not always about getting hammered and running around like idiots—although it’s not like that doesn’t happen. Fifteen-year-olds still get their fake IDs taken at the club, rowdy groups still yell in the streets, scums still take advantage of overly drunk people at pubs and clubs. But it’s different. People talk about it—teachers talk about it. There isn’t some big curtain hiding away the indecent college kids and their debauchery.

On Nov. 29, I will have a birthday that doesn’t mean a whole lot where I am. I’ll be 21, but I’ll have already been legal for two months, and I have to say, it’ll probably be a little disappointing. There is such a build-up around 21 birthdays in America, and I’m sad I won’t get to partake in the fun. Although, I suppose I can’t really complain.

I certainly never thought I would drink a liter of beer at Oktoberfest or go to an Irish nightclub, but sometimes it’s fun to get out of my comfort zone. One of those experiences was exciting and the other was a terrible disaster, but regardless, because of the drinking culture in Ireland—and most of Europe—I am able to have experiences I’ve never dreamed of. And for that, I’ll raise a glass. Sláinte.