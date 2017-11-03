Women’s Soccer Ends Record-Setting Season

SLU Women’s Soccer hosted UMass for the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 19. With the 3-0 win, the Billikens set a new record for a home win streak (19), and clinched a first round A-10 playoff game at Hermann.

SLU got to work early, with sophomore midfielder Courtney Reimer converting a PK in the 25th minute. Reimer tallied another point when sophomore defender Allie Klug rebounded her saved shot and found the net in the 33rd minute.

The game was 2-0 at the half, but SLU would tally one more goal. Junior forward Lindsay Sands made a long pass to sophomore forward Evie Lavelle, and after a brief stare-down, out-maneuvered the UMass goalie for an easy insurance goal.

SLU outshot UMass 26-6, on top of a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Lavelle gave credit to Sands’s setup on her goal: “Lindsay just played a phenomenal ball in, and I thought I was going to shank it if I didn’t go past the goalie. So, I just went around her and passed it in.”

Head Coach Katie Shields was excited for playoff soccer at Hermann: “It’s exciting. We harped on the team about getting in that top four and getting a home playoff game. We look forward to playing some playoff soccer at Hermann Stadium.”

SLU traveled to Fordham for Sunday afternoon action on Oct. 22, falling 2-0 to the Rams in the final game of the regular season. The first half went scoreless before Fordham scored two quick goals in the 56th and 61st minute.

Despite the loss, the Billikens outshot the Rams 11-8, with a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks. Junior forward Maddie Pokorny tallied a game-high four shots, with senior goalkeeper Mary Niehaus, Klug, and senior defender Molly Ream playing all 90 minutes.

The Billikens returned home on Saturday, Oct. 28, for an A-10 quarterfinal game against the St. Joseph Hawks.

Despite owning a 16-12 advantage in shots, the Billikens couldn’t find the net. The Hawks did, though, netting a goal in the 30th minute in the 1-0 loss.

Despite being eliminated from post-season play, the Billikens can boast a number of records this year: The best overall regular season record in the A-10 (15-2-2), 19 consecutive wins at Hermann (dating back to 2015), 16 wins on the season, Niehaus with a single-season record 15 wins, and 13 shutouts in a single season, among countless team and individual record ties and second and third place records.