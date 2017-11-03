Field Hockey Seniors Honored

Filed under Field Hockey, Sports

The Saint Louis Field Hockey team wrapped up their season with a 3-0 loss Friday, Oct. 27, in a conference game against Virginia Commonwealth University at home at Sportport International. The team celebrated its five seniors, Morgan Crowe, Katie Moss, Emily Myers, Hanna Smith, and Carli Wolfe, at the game with a rock-star theme that was very fitting for the group of girls. The team finished 4-12 on the year, the best season for SLU Field Hockey since the 2008 season in which they also won four games.

VCU was able to put two past freshman goalkeeper Bailey Foreman in the first half and one in the second to top the Billikens 3-0 in their final game of the 2017 season. At the conclusion of the season, junior Carly Kissinger lead the team with 14 points (5 goals, 4 assists) followed by Moss and Erica Bondoc with nine (3 goals, 3 assists each).

As the five Field Hockey seniors hang up their Blue and Grey jerseys for the last time, they will take the memories of the last four years and how playing a collegiate sport has affected their lives with them forever. A favorite memory many of them shared was the dance competitions they had in hotels during travel trips.

Smith said, “we used to meet in a hotel room and split up into teams. Then we would go off and make a dance routine and the people that didn’t want to dance would judge it. It was so much fun and really helped us as a team to laugh with each other. It translated onto the field and helped us play better together.” Smith is going to miss everyone’s “drive and dedication to play and get better.”

“These past four years have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs,” said Crowe. “We have had heartbreaking losses and memorable wins. I am most thankful for the friends that I have made along this crazy journey. Without my teammates, I would not be the person I am today and I can’t thank them enough for it.”

Myers said, “Playing [field hockey] allowed me to be a part of something bigger than myself that pushed me to be a better person. I made some of my best friends while playing.”

“I love the game and what it has done for me,” Wolfe said. “Because of field hockey, I have met incredible girls and it led me to St. Louis where I met my future husband.”

Moss added, “SLU Field Hockey has brought me so many memories and has helped shape me into the strong woman I am today. I have gained not only incredible friendships but a built-in family even though I am so far away from home. I am going to miss the competitive aspect of the game and playing alongside an amazing group of girls.”

Billiken Field Hockey will miss the passion the class of 2018 brought to the field as well as their immense leadership and inspiration on and off the hockey field. Best of luck, girls!