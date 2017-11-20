Volleyball Ends Regular Season on a Four Game Win Streak

Volleyball

SLU women’s volleyball had a clean sweep at home and away these past two weeks in their matches against Fordham (3-1), Rhode Island (3-1), George Mason (3-0) and George Washington (3-0). The season is almost over, and next is the A-10 Conference Championship hosted by Duquesne Nov. 17-19. After their fourth consecutive win, the Billikens clinched the third seed in the conference.

Against Fordham, the Billikens lost the first set (21-25), but won the next three (25-14, 25-16, 25-17). Sien Gallop led the team with 21 kills, 10 digs, four service aces and hit .311. Maya Taylor had 13 kills, Lauren Leverenz added 11 kills and hit .444, Mackenzie Long had 22 digs, and Kennedy Cordia had 12 digs and a double-double with 43 assists.

On Senior Day, SLU defeated Rhode Island 3-1 (28-26, 15-25, 25-13, 25-21). The seniors recognized for their final at-home appearance were Lauren Leverenz, Mackenzie Long, Maddie Oh and Nenye Okoro. Gallop posted a career-high 25 kills, 10 digs, three service aces and hit .327. Taylor had 17 kills, Leverenz had 12 kills with three service aces, Cordia had 42 assists and 11 digs, and Long had a match-high 20 digs.

On Nov. 10, SLU defeated George Mason 3-0 (25-23, 25-10, 26-24). Leverenz lead the team with 12 kills and a .647 hitting percentage. The first and third sets were close; the 12th tie in the first set was 21-21 George Mason had a service error, and Gallop served an ace to give SLU the lead. The third set was tied at 24-24, and then a kill by Cordia and a George Mason attack error ended the match.

Nov. 11, the Billikens won their last regular season match against George Washington 3-0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-15). SLU had a season high hitting percentage of .371. Notables include Taylor with 14 kills and a .542 hitting percentage, Gallop with 14 kills and three service aces, Cordia with 41 assists and nine digs and Long with 13 digs.

Next, SLU challenges George Washington again in a quarterfinal contest hosted by Duquesne on Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pa.