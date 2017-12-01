The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

SLU-TV Staff
December 1, 2017
Filed under Showcase, SLU-TV

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Introducing the all new SLU TV show – The Billiken Buzz! Join us every Friday for an end of the week pick-me-up and watch all the crazy shenanigans we get ourselves into.

December 1, 2017

It’s December 1st! Start the holiday season off right and build a gingerbread house with SLU-TV.

November 17, 2017

Billikens are ready for Thanksgiving! Follow us in our latest Billiken Buzz as we hand out cupcakes all around the BSC.

November 10, 2017

It’s National Tongue Twister Day this week and we have just the video for you! Check out this weeks latest episode of The Billiken Buzz and don’t forget to tune in every Friday for an exciting new video.

November 3, 2017

This week, the Billiken Buzz tried 5 different Pumpkin Spice Lattes from local coffee shops. Check it out now!

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    News

    SLU Commences Community Clock Challenge

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    Multimedia

    Trump’s Arrival in St. Charles Sparks Protests

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    Arts

    A Piece of Paris in Midtown

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    News

    SLU Lights Up In Celebration of Diwali

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    Arts

    Thank You For Your Service: an emotionally charged true story

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    News

    Better Together?

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    Arts

    Antigone Themes Still Strike a Chord in Modern Times

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    News

    Trevor Noah Livestreams Honest Talk About Race

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    News

    Hysteria Sparks Takei’s Activism

  • The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

    Features

    Healthy Is Hot!

Menu
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun