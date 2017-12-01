The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun





Introducing the all new SLU TV show – The Billiken Buzz! Join us every Friday for an end of the week pick-me-up and watch all the crazy shenanigans we get ourselves into.

December 1, 2017

It’s December 1st! Start the holiday season off right and build a gingerbread house with SLU-TV.



November 17, 2017

Billikens are ready for Thanksgiving! Follow us in our latest Billiken Buzz as we hand out cupcakes all around the BSC.



November 10, 2017

It’s National Tongue Twister Day this week and we have just the video for you! Check out this weeks latest episode of The Billiken Buzz and don’t forget to tune in every Friday for an exciting new video.



November 3, 2017

This week, the Billiken Buzz tried 5 different Pumpkin Spice Lattes from local coffee shops. Check it out now!

