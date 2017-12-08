Let Us Introduce You: Anna Krueger

Anna Krueger, with her dog, Cal.

Anna Krueger is a sophomore from Eagan, Minn., and an active member in the service community of SLU. Her dream is to travel the globe, helping to develop communities and their healthcare systems. Currently majoring in public health, Anna is hoping to go to graduate school in order to get her masters, but is considering taking a gap year to work at a surgery center and orphanage in Honduras.

Krueger is currently the President of Kappa Delta, a sorority on SLU’s campus. Recently, the Kappa Delta chapter at SLU held their fifth annual Kuts for Confidence on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kuts for Confidence is a yearly event focused on cutting hair and collecting hair donations that are eight inches or longer.

“We accept hair donations to donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths.” Krueger said, “It was really great this year, the opening ceremony was pretty packed. We had two girls and one boy shave their heads during the opening ceremony, then kicked off the donation period.” While not participating in Kuts for Confidence this year, Krueger did participate last year, cutting off nine inches of her hair and donating it.

Kappa Delta also does a significant amount of service. Two of the sorority’s national philanthropies are Prevent Child Abuse America and Girl Scouts of the USA. The SLU Kappa Delta chapter works with a Girl Scout Troop where members have one or more parents incarcerated. To Krueger, the most rewarding thing about being in Kappa Delta is “coming into a group of girls that I didn’t know and watching everyone grow together. Becoming more confident, more comfortable, and honestly happier.”

Krueger is also a member of the Honors Learning Community and works as an Honors Link Mentor. Krueger has lived within the LC for two years and enjoys being part of the community. “I love being in Honors,” Krueger commented.

“It’s a really conducive environment for studying, and everyone constantly motivates each other to be on top of their work.”Krueger also actively participates in service in the St. Louis Community. For the past two years, she has participated in Make a Difference Day with her sorority, and participated in LC Day of Service. Along with large service dates, Krueger also does smaller, regular service and has been working as a tutor for Overground Railroad for two years. Krueger’s favorite part of tutoring is spending time with the kids, specifically “the energy that the kids have. You can tell that it’s towards the end of the school day for them, so they’re really hyper. So sometimes, before we go work on homework, we go to the gym and shoot hoops or play tag. They wear themselves out, so it’s a lot easier for them to focus on their work.”

Outside of her volunteer work, Krueger enjoys watching sports. A huge hockey fan, Krueger supports the Minnesota Wild.

“I get a lot of smack talk thrown my way, especially when the Wild are playing the Blues,” Krueger commented, “but they’re my team.”