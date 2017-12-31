The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Men blank SEMO

look to conference play

Bobby Stilwell, Sports Editor
December 31, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

SLU Men’s Basketball took the lead in the first two minutes and never looked back in a 78-48 rout of the Southeastern Missouri Redhawks on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena.

The Redhawks challenged the Billikens early on, closing within one and three points, but a 10-2 run gave the Billikens a nine-point margin at 8:07 in the first half.

The Billikens held the Redhawks to just 23 points in the first half, and went on to score 43 more points in the second half, including double-digit totals from freshman guard Jordan Goodwin, freshman forward Javon Bess, senior guard Davell Roby, and redshirt senior guard Aaron Hines.

Roby led scoring with a career-high 23 points, Goodwin posted 20 points, Bess posted a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Hines scored 12.

SLU has a week-long break before beginning A-10 play on the road at La Salle. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 in Philadelphia.

Men blank SEMO