Men blank SEMO

look to conference play

Close Saint Louis University Athletics Saint Louis University Athletics

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SLU Men’s Basketball took the lead in the first two minutes and never looked back in a 78-48 rout of the Southeastern Missouri Redhawks on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena.

The Redhawks challenged the Billikens early on, closing within one and three points, but a 10-2 run gave the Billikens a nine-point margin at 8:07 in the first half.

The Billikens held the Redhawks to just 23 points in the first half, and went on to score 43 more points in the second half, including double-digit totals from freshman guard Jordan Goodwin, freshman forward Javon Bess, senior guard Davell Roby, and redshirt senior guard Aaron Hines.

Roby led scoring with a career-high 23 points, Goodwin posted 20 points, Bess posted a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Hines scored 12.

SLU has a week-long break before beginning A-10 play on the road at La Salle. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 in Philadelphia.