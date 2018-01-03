The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Men drop hard-fought road battle

Freshman forward Hasahn French jumps for the opening tip in the Campbell game. French scored eight points at Davidson.

Bobby Stilwell, Sports Editor
January 3, 2018
SLU Men’s Basketball led by 11 points at the half, but lost 54-51 in a tight contest at Davidson on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The early minutes of the first half saw Davidson take an early lead, leading by as much as six points. Davidson went cold late in the half, shooting 8-25 from the field and 0-12 from the arc. SLU capitalized, going on a 14-4 run in the final seven minutes (with three treys in the last two minutes). The Billikens took a 33-22 lead to the half.

Davidson came out shooting, hitting a pair of treys in the first 90 seconds, cutting the SLU lead to five points. SLU held a slim lead until 6:32, when Davidson took the lead off a trey. SLU closed within two points in the final minute, but Davidson hit a late layup in the loss.

Senior guard Davell Roby led the team with 11 points and seven rebounds, with sophomore forward Jalen Johnson chipping in nine points and freshman forward Hasahn French scoring eight.

SLU returns to Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, hosting Richmond in a 7 p.m. tipoff.

