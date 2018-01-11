Men drop close battle at home

Senior guard Davell Roby makes a decision before dribbling around a URI defender. Roby scored 19 points in the game.

SLU Men’s Basketball battled back from a nine-point deficit in the first half, but just couldn’t hold on the final minute of a contest against A-10 foe Rhode Island. The Billikens lost to the Rams on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Chaifetz Arena, with a final score of 72-65.

The early minutes of the first half were close, but Rhode Island jumped out late in the first half, leading 34-25 at the 4:18 mark. The Billikens staged a 5-0 run in the final three minutes of the half, before a Rhode Island jumper sealed the Billikens’ halftime deficit at three points.

In the second half, Rhode Island dominated early, but the Billikens mounted a 9-2 run to close within one at the 11:40 mark.

The game stayed closer, with SLU jumping out by one point at the 5:47 mark. This was the last time SLU would lead though, with Rhode Island mounting a 10-2 run over the final five minutes of the game.

Senior guard Davell Roby led the Billikens with 19 points, shooting a season high 11-12 from the charity stripe. Redshirt junior D.J. Foreman chipped in 13 points, shooting 5-6 from the stripe. Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson chipped in 10 points and a perfect 4-4 from the stripe.

The Billikens’ final game before students return to campus is a road battle. SLU travels to George Mason on Saturday, Jan. 13 for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.