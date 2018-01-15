Men drop another close fight

Despite a career-high 27 points from senior guard Davell Roby, SLU Men’s Basketball just couldn’t pull off a win at George Mason on Saturday, Jan. 13. The Billikens fell 86-81.

SLU led throughout the bulk of the first half, leading by as much as 10 points. The Patriots struck back with a quick 6-0 run in the closing minute, taking a one-point lead. SLU responded with a free throw from redshirt junior forward Javon Bess and a trey from senior guard Aaron Hines, taking a 39-38 lead to the locker room.

SLU’s dominance continued throughout the halfway mark of the second half, but Mason capitalized with a 6-0 run during a cold spurt for the Billikens, taking the lead at the 9:04 mark. SLU battled back and tied the game 77-all at the 2:31 mark, but four Mason free throws sealed the fate of the game.

In addition to scoring 27 points, Roby shot 10-13 from the field. Bess chipped in 17 points, shooting 7-10 from the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Jalen Johnson scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Both the Billikens and students return to Midtown for the next game. SLU hosts Duquesne in an A-10 bout on Wednesday, Jan. 17, for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Chaifetz Arena.