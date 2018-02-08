Senior Swimmers and Divers Say Goodbye with a Splash

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Billikens’ Swimming and Diving have had a strong showing this season. Both men and women have won their past five meets.

At the Butler Invitational on Jan. 21, the Billikens made history when both the men’s and women’s teams placed first. This is the first time that both teams have won this meet in the same season.

The men earned nine first-place finishes to end up first of five participating teams. Of those nine first place finishes, Senior Ryan McCoy earned three of them. He raced in the 100 free (46.34), 200 free (1:41.39) and 100 fly (49.37). Sophomore Collin O’Brien also captured three wins for the Billikens. He earned first in the 200 IM (1:56.14), 100 breast (58.04) and 200 breast (2:10.28) to propel the Billikens ahead of the competition.

The women finished first of six teams. Their five second-place finishes were enough to outscore second-place finisher, Xavier.

Saturday, Jan. 27, was senior day for the Billikens. The team hosted a double dual meet against Eastern Illinois and UMSL at the Simon Rec Center. Of the men’s team, the senior athletes that were honored were Stephen Cole, Ryan McCoy, Ben Pearthree and Karl Schaenzer. The women’s team seniors are Nora Gartland, Megan Harper, Mina Glenesk, Riley Kirby, Elaine Mahon, Morgan Parkinson, Hillary Rancap, Kalley Schwab and Maggie Sheean.

“I’m proud of my swimming career, but I understand it’s time to end,” said senior Ben Pearthree. “I’ve been in the water so long, I think it’s time to explore new opportunities and look back on my successes.”

To conclude the regular season, both teams bested their opponents to go 2-0 on the day. The men outscored UMSL 171.50-93.5 and beat Eastern Illinois 204.50-59.50. The women crushed UMSL 234-42 and Eastern Illinois 227-44.

The Billikens now look forward to the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships in Geneva, Ohio on Feb. 14-17.