Swimming and Diving breaks records at A-10 meet

Junior Isaiah Williams swims down the lane. Williams was on multiple record-breaking relay teams and set a few individual records at the A-10 Championships.

The SLU Swimming and Diving teams traveled to the Spire Center in Geneva, Ohio for the Atlantic-10 Conference Championships the weekend of Feb. 14-17. The Billikens came out of the big meet with four golds, one silver, five bronzes, a number of high-placing swims, and four new school records. Senior Ryan McCoy lead the team with three individual golds in the 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, and 100 Freestyle.

The meet started very strong for SLU when the Women’s 800 Freestyle relay team of Erica Morris, Mina Glenesk, Riley Kirby and Elaine Mahon broke the school record, followed by the Men’s 800 Freestyle relay team of McCoy, Collin O’Brien, Grant Streid, and Isaiah Williams finishing first. The Men’s 200 Medley Relay consisting of TJ Halliburton, Justin Mars, McCoy, and Williams also broke a school record to start the meet off on a very strong note.

On day two, freshman Natalie Daniel set a new school record in the Women’s 50 Freestyle finishing in 15th, and O’Brien broke his own record in the Men’s 200 Individual Medley while finishing fifth. Glenesk took third in the 500 Freestyle missing the top spot by less than a second. The Men’s 200 Freestyle relay of O’Brien, Mars, Christian L’Italien, and Streid finished eighth.

Day three saw the Billikens take first and third in the Men’s 100 Butterfly with McCoy and Williams, respectively. Mars snagged a bronze in the 100 Breaststroke and O’Brien wasn’t far behind to finish in fifth in the same event. The Men’s 400 Medley Relay team of Halliburton, Mars, Williams, and McCoy found silver. There were a few more top eight finishes on Day three, meaning the swimmers qualified for the championship final. Halliburton and Kirby both finished eighth in the 100 Backstroke and Mars finished in eighth in the 400 Individual Medley.

The final day of competition wrapped up with a gold by McCoy and three bronze finishes from O’Brien in the 200 Breaststroke, Streid in the 200 Butterfly, and the Men’s 400 Freestyle relay team of Stried, O’Brien, McCoy, and Williams. Glenesk took fifth in the 1650 Freestyle, the longest event of the meet.

At the conclusion of the meet, the Billiken Women finished eighth overall and the Men finished in fifth, just four points behind fourth.