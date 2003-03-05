Kavanaugh family shows Irish roots





For fans of Irish music in St. Louis, the Kavanaugh name has become a cultural trademark, up there with the McGurk and Guinness monikers. For more than 25 years, the family has performed their original style of Irish music, mixing traditional songs with their own compositions. Maureen and Tom Kavanaugh began performing informal concerts as a pair; as their children grew older, they became part of the act as well.

Of course, the Kavanaugh name carries some weight here at Saint Louis University. John Kavanaugh, S.J., professor of philosophy, is also a member of this musical family and joins his kin on stage from time to time.

The Kavanaugh family will make their annual appearance at SLU on St. Patrick’s Day weekend at the Xavier Theatre. And while many students will be working on their sun tans for spring break, hopefully a few members of the SLU community will be around to catch this delightful performance.

While Maureen, Tom and Fr. John have always been the backbone of these family concerts, the Kavanaugh children have come to the forefront in recent years. Oldest son John O’Connor Kavanaugh made a name for himself in the early ’90s as lead singer for St. Louis’ pre-eminent ska band MU330, helping to lead one of many ska revivals this town has endured. Jenny Kavanaugh has enjoyed critical and public acclaim leading her Band of Outlaws, an alt-country outfit that includes her brother John and husband Darrell Barber. Youngest son, Tom Jr., is the only Kavanaugh child without an album to his name, though he is the leader of Tom Kavanaugh and the Distractions, a cover band specializing in the songs of Elvis Costello, The Clash and The Police.

Joining the Kavanaughs will be Jack and Kevin Buckley, a father-son duo who are proficient at the uileann pipes and the fiddle, respectively. Together, the band will perform a selection of airs, reels and jigs, mixing their Irish heritage and St. Louis upbringing right in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Kavanaugh clan will perform at the Xavier Hall Theatre on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15 and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 16. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Advance tickets may be purchased at all Catholic Supply locations (351-0277) and at Webster Records (961-4656). Tickets will be available at the door, at $12 for adults and $8 for children.