Filed under Sports, Women's Soccer

Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament Preview

With a trio of wins this past weekend in the Atlantic 10 conference championship, the Billikens managed to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Celine ReinosoNovember 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Their tournament run will be just the third appearance ever in the NCAA tournament, and their first since 2006.

SLU’s last two NCAA postseason appearances saw them getting a victory in each of their first-round games.  The Bills will look to continue this streak on Friday at the University of Kansas.

A second matchup against the Jayhawks means the ladies will have not only an opportunity to advance in the tournament, but also an opportunity for revenge.

The first meeting between the two resulted in a KU win by the score of 3-2. “We’re going to need to be able to execute when we get chances, take care of the little details on the field, and overall just play our game,” said Alli Klug, A10 defensive player of the year and junior defender for the Billikens.

“I’m not sure I would call it an advantage,” said Klug when asked about playing KU for the second time this year. “But I think it helps because we know what’s to come and their style of play.”

“We have some great momentum going into this game with a 14-game winning streak,” Klug added. “So I think everyone is ready to bring home the W this time.”

The Bills will be back in action at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday at 7 p.m. The game can also be streamed at http://www.espn.com/watch/_/id/3457392/saint-louis-vs-kansas-first-round.

