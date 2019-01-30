Softball Prepares for Season Opener in Iowa

The SLU softball team opens their season in Iowa on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa for the Dome Classic next Friday. The Bills will be traveling until their home opener on March 14.

The SLU softball team opens their season in Iowa on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa for the Dome Classic next Friday. The Bills will be traveling until their home opener on March 14.

Shockingly, despite the temperatures in the negatives in St. Louis, spring sports are right around the corner. SLU softball opens up their season in Cedar Falls, Iowa against South Dakota State next Friday in the UNI-Dome Classic. The tournament will feature Drake University, who finished at No. 31 in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) and made the NCAA tournament a year ago.

The team returns 12 players from a group that finished fifth in the A-10 with a record of 28-29 overall. Six newcomers joined the squad in the off-season, including one transfer and five freshman.

Sophomore center fielder, Kat Lane said, “Our strength is that we have depth. You can put anyone in the lineup and we are still solid. We have people that can play multiple positions and hit the ball hard when needed.”

“The newcomers are adjusting well and have been competing in practice,”said sophomore first basemen Sadie Wise. The newcomers are joined by three sophomore returners, Alyssa Chavez, Lane and Wise, who were named to the All-Rookie Team last year and are a solid group of upperclassmen that will continue to produce on offense and hold down the fort on defense for the Bills.

Chavez said, “Billiken fans can expect to see big bats in the lineup and speed on the bases.” “[There will be] many wins, dingers and a fun team to watch,” Lane added.

The team went 11-10 in the conference last season, finishing fifth overall, but this year, with the strong foundation they have built and cultivated in the offseason, the Bills are hoping for a better result. “Our team goal is to get to the A-10 Championship game and come out with the title,” said Lane.

A huge strength for the team is their camaraderie. “We have great friendships off the field and it really shows on the field with our team chemistry,” said Lane. “We all get along well and play well together,” added Wise. They all want to do their part for the betterment of the group.

“I plan to compete every pitch and give [my] all for my team every game,” said Chavez.

Lane said, “I want to be positive, be there for my teammates, and do anything I can to help this team achieve our A-10 goal.”

Although their season opens up next week, the Billikens won’t be at home at Billiken Sports Center until spring break on March 14 against Loyola-Chicago. Prior to their home opener the team will stay busy as they travel to Iowa for the UNI-Dome Classic, Louisiana for the Lady Demon Classic, Illinois for the Coach B Classic and Georgia for the Bailey Memorial Tournament.

Home games this season will feature a number of strong opponents, including last year’s No. 13, Kentucky, the defending A-10 champs, UMass and conference rival Dayton.

Get ready SLU softball fans because it’s almost time to head back to the ballpark!