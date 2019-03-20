Using Your Power to Empower

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Katlyn Martin – SGA President

Senior majoring in Political Science with a minor in Urban Poverty, also Pre-Law

What has been a key source of motivation for you?

“In terms of SGA, the people I serve and get to serve with (so students and the rest of the executive board) are my main motivation. I love what I do on campus and really enjoy elevating student voices to help address concerns and/or connecting students to resources and help that can help make their SLU experience better. The team I get to work with is incredibly supportive and does great work. They make my job easy. Additionally, it does make me really happy that people on campus can see someone they identify with in this position, which is something that I wasn’t able to do since there hasn’t been a female president in my time at SLU.”

What are you most proud of in your position?

“In my time at SLU, this is the most diverse that SGA has been. I think this is a result of a lot of intentionality to make SGA more inclusive and accessible. Also, I think this year has been really stabilizing for student government. I think we have raised the bar in terms of what we do, how we hold ourselves accountable, and what is expected of us … One of my goals when elected was to shape SGA into a sustainable group that every student on campus felt comfortable approaching to find resources, provide input, and help make SLU better. I think in some capacity we have made great strides in that direction.”

Radhika Patel – Logistics Captain of Shakti

Sophomore studying Physical Therapy

How does it feel to be a woman in a position of leadership at SLU?

“If feels really good, I think that being a woman in a position of leadership sets a lot of really good examples for people. I think it’s always for me personally really cool to see a fellow peer of mine or just a friend, a woman that I know in a position of power because I not only am able to learn from her, but I am also inspired to do more myself.”

What are you most proud of in your position?

“I am proud of being in this position as only a sophomore with my second year on the team. I think I was able to handle it in a really positive way and take things on and just start running with it. So, I am really proud of how I handled the transition from being a dancer to being a captain.”

Kaylyn Krauss – Creator of the I AM Project

Sophomore studying Physical Therapy

What inspired you to create your page?

“For as long as I can remember, I have believed that no one should be held back from reaching their full potential. However, low self-confidence and anxieties over how we see ourselves play a role in keeping people from being their best selves … I have learned that I am not alone in this struggle. Those I love and care for and those I go to school with, we all have these burdens that we have placed on ourselves. Each one of us is so remarkably unique and amazing, and my goal for this project is to showcase all the incredible things that make us who we are. The words “I AM…” carry a tremendous amount of weight. Being able to openly say how we view ourselves in a positive light, rather than being dimmed by our own self-doubt are just a few steps that can be taken to build up self confidence that is already instilled in us.”

What do you hope the impact of your page is on the SLU community?

“SLU has changed my life is so many different aspects. It has become the place where I can be the best version of myself and be proud of that. My intention for the project is to serve as a reminder. A reminder of all the remarkable people that make up the SLU community. The amount of messages I receive from people I may have never even spoke to expressing their gratitude, is a feeling I will never fully grow accustomed to. Sometimes people just need a reminder that we are all humans, and we all struggle. However, we are not alone, and we are incredible.”

Jessica Evenson – Vice President of University Compliance and Ethics

What makes you passionate about your field of work?

“I really enjoy working in the field of compliance in higher education because it is dynamic and constantly changing. One day is rarely the same. I’m passionate about our community that fosters learning and growth and one that allows us to celebrate and honor difference in each other. And, cheering for graduates as they walk across the stage is my favorite time of the year!”

What are you most proud of that you have accomplished so far in your career?

“I hold gratitude for so many mentors (formal and informal!) who have shaped my career. I’ve landed in professional experiences that I would never have reached for on my own because of them. I have also worked hard, experienced difficult times and have had to change directions when the future looked dim. I am proud of those experiences as well. Being at SLU, I am proud of our commitment to students and service. It’s a great time to be a Billiken!”