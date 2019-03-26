A Bubbly Evening with Bublé

While most of St. Louis was focused on cheering on the Saint Louis University’s men’s basketball team in March Madness, the packed Enterprise Center was gathered to spend the evening with Michael Bublé.

Bublé has been on break for the past five years, since following the announcement of his oldest son, Noah, being diagnosed with cancer. Bublé has returned to the limelight after the release of his new album “Love,” staring in the new Superbowl commercial for the flavored water, Bubly and most recently with his NBC special “Bublé.” During the show Bublé even mentioned his comeback was much like the St. Louis Blues comeback, tying St. Louis and Enterprise Arena into his show.

Bublé likes to come back strong, and that is exactly how he started off his show. With no opener to ease into the show, Bublé made sure to make his presence known by starting off with the song, “Feeling Good,” which made sure to grab the audience’s attention. A full band was built into the stage, even featuring a locally-grouped St. Louis strings section, carrying on with Bublé’s “go big or go home” montra for the night.

He continued with the energy going into the song that truly sent him to fame, “Just Haven’t Met You Yet.” Bublé made sure to connect with the crowd and even held his mic down to select audience members to sing the words for the whole arena to hear.

Bublé then took a minute to address the crowd, he thanked the crowd for coming out and said that he and his family have been enjoying St. Louis for the past two days. He highlighted the Galleria Mall and Mango and showed off his knowledge of St. Louis history. His fun and cheeky side began to show through the more he spoke, specifically when he talked about his first stop of the tour in Sarasota, Florida. “Have you ever seen the Walking Dead? Because that’s what Florida looked like. Instead of wanting brains they wanted brand,” he joked.

Bublé has a loveable aura around him, his cheeky personality and priority of family can make almost anyone seem to fall in love with him. He continued on to his next song, “My Funny Valentine” and then seamlessly followed into “I Only Have Eyes For You.” He began to finally take true advantage of his long catwalk and go out more into the floor, dancing and keeping the eyes on him but making sure to also give credit where it was due to his band and back-up singers.

Bublé again took time to address the crowd to tell them more about himself, which he thought was necessary after a flight attendant asked if he won American Idol or if he was only a finalist on it. He spoke mainly about his grandfather, who passed away in December 2018, and how his influence made him the singer and man he is today. He dedicated the next song to his grandfather and went into a beautiful rendition of “(Up a) Lazy River” by Bobby Darin, Bublé’s idol.

After another song Bublé joked that the concert was over before he took a seat to catch his breath and get closer to the audience. His sons actually ran up to him in between the barriers and he made sure to say hi to them. Bublé then spoke about how great singing in the shower was and the fantasies that came with it, which came with a few more jokes. He wanted to give someone a chance to live their shower fantasy of imagining they were on “The Voice” or “American Idol.” He went to one girl who raised her hand and handed his mic over to her after she introduced herself as Rosina Marie. She took on the endeavor and sang “Because You Love Me” by Celine Dion to the whole arena. Michael continued to share the stage letting his trumpet player sing, “You Aren’t Nobody Until Somebody Loves You.” Michael took a back seat and joined the back-up singers, swaying and snapping along with them.

Bublé continued his show by performing songs off his latest album including, “When I Fall in Love” and “Love Me Anymore.” He then went into a story after performing “Love Me Anymore” where he explained how he never wants to see his own promotion. So because of this, he got his wife to approve his music video. After watching the music video she questioned Bublé about who the girl was on the beach with him and what were they talking about. “I was scared for the actress,” Bublé explained.

Bublé took time to get sentimental and referenced his family again. He spoke about how “Forever Now” and how his kids call it “their song.” He explained how much the song meant to him and his family before he began to perform it with tears in his eyes. Then went into his classic, “Home,” dedicating it to service men and women and his family, which for him includes everyone in the arena.

There was a quick turn around and the tempo went to upbeat and lights lowered from the ceiling as Bublé tried to turn the arena into a club. He danced around with a small section of his backing band down at the end of the catwalk. He finished off his set with the soulful “Cry Me a River.” Bublé swiftly exited the stage and a recap of the Bubles’ day in pictures was displayed with the words “Thank You, St. Louis.”

Bublé re-appeared moments later and finished off his set with his bubbly, “Everything” and “Always on Mind.” Buble made sure to tell the crowd how grateful he was and because of them he was able to take that time away to be with his family and return to this. “I don’t look at you like strangers. Everytime I come, I’ll be grateful,” he said. “Thank you and God bless.”

Bublé brings a fun and bouncy attitude that can make anyone smile. His cheeky jokes and charming voice made the perfect combination for ideal entertainment.