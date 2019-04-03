The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Menu
Filed under Foreign Affairs, Government, News

SLU students globalize their learning at US foreign policy talk

Jacob Cunningham, Contributor|April 3, 2019

Photo+Courtesy+of+Emma+Carmody
Back to Article
Back to Article

SLU students globalize their learning at US foreign policy talk

Photo Courtesy of Emma Carmody

Photo Courtesy of Emma Carmody

Photo Courtesy of Emma Carmody

Photo Courtesy of Emma Carmody

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students had the opportunity to listen and ask questions at the ‘U.S. Foreign Policy Around the World’ talk held in the Busch Student Center Tuesday as part of Atlas Week. The event, with a panel of five professors from the political science department at SLU, aimed at highlighting key aspects of American foreign policy in various regions and on topics of specialization for the professors.

The panel was moderated by Professor Nori Katagiri, Ph.D., and included segments on an array of issues presented by Professors Matthew Nanes, Emmanuel Uwalaka, Ellen Carnaghan, J.D. Bowen and Eric Royer.

Katagiri introduced the talk by stating that, “given the high level of demand for understanding the complexity of foreign events,” it would be appropriate to discuss “foreign policy and our relations with various regions of the world.”

The different segments directly addressed foreign policy questions surrounding the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Russia, as well as democracy promotion worldwide. Students were presented with ways to think more critically about strategies and agendas employed in policy actions and, as Royer put it, the panel addressed the need for “more nuanced discussions and critical examinations of disparate topics.”

“The unfortunate reality about American foreign policy is that it is messy, convoluted, and full of contradictions as well as double-standards,” observed Royer.

One way in which Royer wanted to inform and enhance the understanding of those attending was by posing important questions relating to American policy abroad, such as, “Does it have to be this way?” and “If there is a disconnect between theory and practice, what can we do?”

“These are truly challenging questions I hope the SLU community can tackle together and Atlas Week continues to provide an invaluable forum for these discussions to take place,” Royer said.

He also reflected on the importance of Atlas Week stating, “the topics, discussions, and content truly reflect how diverse and interconnected our world is.”

In the end, Royer hopes “that these discussions allow students to open their eyes to the most glaring and pressing issues confronting the world today and, in particular, to challenge preexisting belief systems.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Foreign Affairs

De Klerk Appearance Sparks Controversy
De Klerk Appearance Sparks Controversy
The French don’t hate us, after all

When I talk to friends and family at home, they often ask me if I have found the French to be hostile toward Americans. Despite the stereotypes of the...

French relish quieter, finer aspects of life

I must admit, there are days here when I think to myself “Why can’t the French just do things the American way?” I often miss being in the Unite...

France has a tradition of civic protests

Revolution gripped France more than 200 years ago, when ordinary citizens overthrew the monarchy to instate a society in which a person’s status was...

All roads really do lead to Rome

You’ve heard the myriad of clichés: “When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and “all roads lead to Rome.” H...

Other stories filed under Government

SLU’s First Ever UnDocuWeek a Success
SLU’s First Ever UnDocuWeek a Success
SGA Candidates Face Off Ahead of Election
SGA Candidates Face Off Ahead of Election
Black AIDS Institute Speaks to SLU
Black AIDS Institute Speaks to SLU
De Klerk Appearance Sparks Controversy
De Klerk Appearance Sparks Controversy
SLU Steps Up as Government Shuts Down
SLU Steps Up as Government Shuts Down
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
SLU students globalize their learning at US foreign policy talk