LANY brings “Malibu Nights” to the Pageant

Since 2014, LANY has risen from humble beginnings on Soundcloud to an international indie pop sensation. They’ve toured with the likes of Ellie Goulding and Troye Sivan, played at Lollapalooza in 2018 and sold out their first stadium show in the Philippines within 24 hours.

LANY consists of Paul Jason Klein, Charles Leslie “Les” Priest and Jake Clifford Goss. The trio creates pop music that shifts between dreams and reality, capturing the wavy sounds of 80s synthpop while boasting a sleek, modern take on relationships.

The music of LANY captures both the uncertainty and excitement of youth. “ILYSB” is one of their most popular singles, expressing the youthful feelings of falling in love, as audiences can “slow dance these summer nights.” On their EP “kinda,” the song “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS” quite literally capitalizes on the Millennial uncertainty in the age of social media and FOMO. “Quit” pushes away the same uncertainty of the future and emphasizes the importance of being present, saying “we could fight all day about the future / but I don’t even know where I’ll be next week.”

With relatable, infectious tunes, it’s no wonder LANY has entranced listeners worldwide.

In their new album, “Malibu Nights,” LANY continues the sound of cool, pulsing synths and drum beats that have characterized their past music. While their past songs have revolved around newfound feelings, “Malibu Nights” contrasts their upbeat indie pop with heartbroken lyrics dedicated to a lost love. They tie together emotional vulnerability into their dreamy aesthetic, especially in “Thru These Tears,” “I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore” and “Thick and Thin.”

At their core, LANY embodies the fantasy of California’s beaches and boardwalks with their emotionally raw synthpop. Come see LANY bring some California vibes to St. Louis at the Pageant on April 30 at 8 p.m.