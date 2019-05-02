Softball Wins Five Consecutive, Hopes to Sneak Into A-10 Tournament

Softball goes into their final series of the regular season just one game above George Mason for the final spot in the A-10 Tournament. The Bills travel to New York to face St. Bonaventure to secure their spot in the championship field.

The SLU softball team is going into their final series of the regular season in Olean, N.Y. to take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this weekend. The Bills have won five of their last seven games, all five wins being against conference teams. The team is currently in sixth place in the conference, the last qualifying spot for the conference tournament next week at UMass. The Bills will look to solidify their spot in postseason this weekend.

Last weekend the team traveled to Philadelphia, Pa. to visit the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and to take the series over the St. Joseph’s Hawks, 2-1. The Bills swept the doubleheader, winning the opener in a close 6-4 game, followed by a run-rule 12-0 blowout to close out the evening. In the doubleheader, Sadie Wise and Kaylyn Breitbach sent two bombs each to lead the hitters for the day. Wise also hit her single season record-setting 17th double in the first game of the day.

In the second game of the day, Wise, Breitbach and Mackenzie Lawson hit homers to drive in eight of the 12 runs in the game. Kaylea Chappelle led the defense with a fantastic game from the circle, giving up only three hits and one walk in the second game. The following day, the Hawks found their rhythm and run-ruled the Bills right back with an 8-0 win in five innings.

The Billikens finished up their home schedule with a mid-week matchup with Southeast Missouri State falling in the game, and season series, to the Redhawks. The Redhawks took the early lead, jumping out to a 3-0 lead by the third inning. Despite the strong Billiken defense that was able to hold the Redhawks scoreless in the remaining four innings, they weren’t able to get their offense going to bring in more than a single run in the fifth on an RBI single from Wise. Freshman Chloe Wendling and Chappelle were able to both throw two scoreless innings in relief to keep the game within reach for the Bills.

The Bills look to sweep the Bonnies to secure their spot in the field for the A-10 Tournament for the seventh consecutive year. They are currently trailed by George Mason, who sits just one game behind the Billikens in the series with second place UMass in their way.