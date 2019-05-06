The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News

Menu
Filed under Opinion

Pause for Opinion: Episode 8

Fiona Clair, Opinion Editor|May 6, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Pause for Opinion: Episode 8

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hello again!

As an initial warning, I would like to say that this is a topic that I am very close to, and I therefore cannot talk about it without bias. I still however think that talking about student media is important. If anything, it could make you a better media consumer to understand where your campus news is coming from.

For more information about the controversial editorial, the UNews newsroom move, or the financial situation of the UNews do not hesitate to reach out at [email protected]

If you are interested in joining the UNews as a writer or an editor contact Emma Carmody at [email protected]

Pause for Opinion is hosted and produced by Fiona Clair with music by Genna Hilbing. A special thanks to the University News Editorial Board and the Saint Louis University Communication Department. Follow us on Twitter @pauseforopinion for episode announcements and updates.

Thanks for listening 🙂

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

Pause for Opinion: Episode 9
Pause for Opinion: Episode 9
The benefits of studying math

Many people stress over the fact that they have to take mathematics in high school or college. Students do not want to find the roots of a quadratic e...

How We’re Killing Cultures Without Even Realizing It
How We’re Killing Cultures Without Even Realizing It
Abolish the electoral college
Abolish the electoral college
Losing my religion: The illustrious tale of a college student’s spirituality
Losing my religion: The illustrious tale of a college student’s spirituality
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University
Pause for Opinion: Episode 8