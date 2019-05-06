Pause for Opinion: Episode 9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mental health is an issue plaguing college campuses across the country. In this episode, I am highlighting a group of students from a Social Practice in the Arts course who are creating a socially engaged art project in the hopes of tackling the lack of mental health resources at SLU.

I myself am a part of this class, and it was incredible opportunity to watch 15 people work together on one project to try and make a difference in the SLU community. But it didn’t come without it’s hardships. Just hearing the words 15-person group project makes me cringe.

If you want to participate in MentaliTEA, join us outside of the West Pine entrance of Pius Library between the hours of 9-11 a.m. or 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday May 7, 2019 to grab a mug with some tea and chat about mental health.

Pause for Opinion is hosted and produced by Fiona Clair with music by Genna Hilbing. A special thanks to the Saint Louis University Communication Department, the University News Editorial Board, and all the members of the Social Practice in the Arts class.

This is the last episode of this iteration of Pause for Opinion, so I want to take a second to thank all of you who have stopped to listen. This project has brought so much understanding, knowledge, and light into my senior year, and I’m so happy I got to share that with you. If you’re new to the podcast, I encourage you to give the other episodes a listen. And if you’ve been with me since episode one, bless you.

Thanks for listening 🙂