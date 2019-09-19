Recap of Recruitment Week Madness

Last weekend, hundreds of students participated in recruitment week to potentially be a part of Greek Life at SLU. The whole process was broken into five very busy days.

The first and second day included rotationals, where students who rushed could get to know some of the active sorority or fraternity members. On the third day, if the students were asked back by any of their top five choices that they ranked, they continued to talk more with the members about philanthropy and events. On the next day, if they got asked back again by either or both of their top two, they got more of an inside look into their top picks and learn more about the different traditions and philosophy behind those sororities or fraternities.

Finally, on Bid Day, students opened their envelopes and learned which chapter they were just accepted as a new pledge.

Emma Riley, freshman, said, “the whole process was a little overwhelming because it was a lot of talking and meeting new people.” Although, she enjoyed the experience “because I met so many different types of people doing so many different things.”

Riley continued: “Your perception of the sorority is going to be different based on the girls you talked to, so one that I felt didn’t click with me could totally click with somebody else.” So the recruitment experience was different for each person, but the sorority/fraternity members just tried to make the process as fun as possible for all of the potential recruits.

Keara Anonson, senior, who was a recruitment counselor this year said, “As recruitment counselors, we tried to make light of what can be a stressful situation whether it be by chanting for them when they go into the doors or high-fiving them and telling them they’re awesome right before they go in to hype them up.”

For the students who decided to join Greek life, they are now part of a community and a network of friends that they can reach out to for anything and participate in philanthropy and service with. Along with that, each group has a specific area that they focus on including empowering women and spreading altruism.

The new members now have a support group that they can always rely on and have a sense of sisterhood or brotherhood with. Keerthi Kode, freshman said, “On Bid Day, I had a lot of fun running home to my new sisters.” Greek Life comes with a unique with its sense of community in each of the chapters, which will hopefully continue to be a fun extracurricular at SLU for many years to come.