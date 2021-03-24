SLU Students Detail Mistreatment, Poor Quarantine Conditions

As COVID-19 struck Saint Louis University’s campus, safeguards were swiftly put in place, including an influx of quarantine housing and strict health protocols on campus. Soon after, students were exposed to the poor conditions of SLU’s isolation housing and the alleged mistreatment of Residential Advisors.

On May 26, 2020, SLU’s fate was decided. Administration chose to allow over 11,000 students to return to the university, despite an increase in COVID-19 infections since campus was first shut down.

In August, the wrought-iron gates of Saint Louis University creaked open for the school year once again, allowing a flood of students to move back to campus for an in-person fall semester. After a warm, socially distanced welcome, however, the mood shifted—SLU became intent on limiting COVID-19 infections to keep campus open for the remainder of the school year.

In a plethora of emails from university administration to the student body throughout the 2020-2021 school year, the messaging began to transform from upbeat communications to a more harsh, reprimanding tone.

One email from early February, entitled “Breaking point or turning point?”, detailed that SLU is “on the brink of implementing severe COVID-19 restrictions because some students, it appears, have just given up,” and explained that students should have “no more beer-pong parties,” among a list of other flagrant actions.

“Don’t spend Mardi Gras ‘day drinking’ instead of going to class. (Yes, we’ve heard about that plan.) You asked for more mental health days in the calendar, and February 17 is the first one. Use it as it was intended, not recovering from a day of partying,” wrote Debra Rudder Lohe, the Interim Vice President for Student Development at SLU at the time.

“Come on. You know better,” she wrote.

This pressure to bring case numbers down was especially imparted on resident advisors of the campus’ residence halls, who deal with COVID-19 safeguard violations first-hand.

One resident advisor who has worked for the university for two years detailed the dismal conditions of her stay at Grand Forest Apartment quarantine housing. The student, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job at the university, is called Abigail.

Abigail was randomly selected to be tested for COVID-19. When the test came back positive, she was rushed into isolation housing at midnight, where she would stay for the next 14 days.

When she arrived at her temporary new home, the bathroom door was locked and the bed was without sheets, covered in unknown stains. Luckily, she said, she was given “a roll of toilet paper—thank God for that,” she laughed.

She called the Student Health Center’s COVID-19 hotline to have the bathroom door opened, who said they would have to check if this was feasible and call her back. When they did get back to her, they said someone could arrive in two hours to fix it. The situation had already become so dire that she had to break the door in order to use the bathroom.

The days following were along the same vein. Abigail was not fed for almost two days after her arrival. When food finally arrived for her, it was food she explicitly stated she could not eat, as she has Coeliac’s disease and is lactose intolerant. Only in the last two days of her 14-day long quarantine did they bring her food she could eat. Still, she states it was inedible.

“I like food and I eat anything,” Abigail said, “but I would throw away all this food. It was gross.”

She also faced bouts with her chronic back pain while in quarantine, causing her to call the hotline and ask for Tylenol. When the medication did arrive, it was in packaging that she couldn’t open without scissors, which was not provided.

Reminiscing on her stay in isolation housing, Abigail recalled that “The first two nights I couldn’t stop crying, I was extremely depressed,” she said.

Each time she reached out for help from the Student Health Center, Abigail states that they sounded “annoyed” and like “they don’t want to be there.”

“When they just say ‘okay, we’ll try our best’ and then nothing happens, you just give up,” she said, “They just forgot about me.”

Though, Abigail states that this treatment from her employer was expected. When cases began to rise, Housing and Residence Life turned to RA’s to crackdown on regulations inside dormitory buildings. She explained that she has felt unsafe in her job multiple times throughout the pandemic.

“They expect us to go in and bust parties still when people aren’t masked,” she said, “it’s not safe for anybody in that situation.”

Abigail works two jobs on top of being an RA in order to pay for college on her own. Having money and secure housing from her university is why she continues to work in this position, she states. In her RA role, she works 20 hours a week, on top of helping students on her floor, and gets paid $100 a month, with free housing and a meal plan. The $100 paycheck is taxed.

Abigail also stated that $100 was taken out of her account without her knowledge in December by Housing and Residence Life, and she hasn’t been paid the monthly stipend since. She is currently working with her boss to fix the situation.

“From the higher ups, I don’t think they really see students as people, they mostly see numbers, and that’s it,” Abigail said.

Another student, called Beth for anonymity, shared a similar experience as a fellow second-year RA. Though she signed on for 20-hour work weeks, she often finds herself working more hours than expected. Many times, she feels taken advantage of by Housing and Residence Life because they know she needs the RA position in order to stay at SLU.

Beth also admits to feeling uncomfortable about doing room checks for her residents and having to enter rooms that are breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

At a recent meeting with Housing and Residence Life, Beth explains that RA’s were put to blame for higher COVID-19 rates in dorms and on-campus apartments. Though, Beth believes RA’s were never truly taught how to handle these situations in the first place.

“I remember back in the fall training, people were trying to ask questions and HRL was like ‘we don’t know, we don’t know, we don’t know,’ and then we never truly got any answers,” she explained.

“I always feel like I’m slacking at my job, even when I’m doing everything I can. There’s always the overall fear that I’ll get in trouble for not enforcing something properly,” Beth said, “It feels like walking on a thin line always.”

Beth similarly remembers the mistreatment RA’s received after the Black Lives Matter protests. In a document sent to all Housing and Residence Life staff, they explained that students are protected under the Speech, Expression and Civil Discourse Policy at SLU to participate in protests.

Yet, towards the end of the document, added that “actions taken as an individual can have an impact on your employment with HRL and action may be taken if your actions violate University policy.”

“I actually chose SLU for their social justice values.” Though, Beth now believes that their treatment of their own student staff is “extremely frustrating and disappointing.”

A student called Claire, who chose to remain anonymous after sharing her negative quarantine experience with the University News, became sick after a night of hanging out with five other students on her floor in early November.

When one of her friends tested positive for COVID-19, she was moved into quarantine at Hotel Ignacio, a recent acquisition by SLU to accommodate a surplus of isolation housing. Here, she received no communication from Student Health.

When she eventually did get in touch with them, she was called irresponsible and talked down to, she explained.

“I was crying on the phone with Student Health for a couple days because I was getting attitude,” she said, “I felt that I was being chastised for catching a virus that I had no control over.”

Due to initially testing negative, Claire would call everyday to beg for to take another COVID-19 test, in hopes that it would improve her care from the Student Health Center.

“I just wanted someone to call me and ask if I was okay, besides my mom,” she said.

When she was given the opportunity to be tested again, she asked if a golf cart could pick her up for the half mile walk to the Student Health office.

“The person that was on the phone was like ‘what? Are you going to get in trouble for walking or something?’ and I was like ‘I can’t breathe, I have COVID,’” she said.

Making the walk to the Center, she officially tested positive, and finally started to receive calls from nurses. Still, her stay in isolation remained less than ideal.

“The food was absolutely terrible,” she recalled, “I wouldn’t eat dinner because it was so bad.”

Each day at noon, Claire received a prepackaged sandwich and chips, which she would ration out for the rest of the day because of how inedible she believed the dinners to be. As for activities, the TV in the hotel room was broken.

“I would literally sit at the desk and look out the window and watch cars, all day, every day for two weeks. That’s hard for a person.” .

On her last day in quarantine, Claire asked to be discharged as early as possible. The COVID-19 hotline told her that a golf cart would arrive at 8 a.m. to pick her and her stuff up. Around 10 a.m., there were no signs of a ride coming for her. She eventually called a friend with a car to come pick her up. To this day, she’s still waiting for communication from Student Health on her ride.

Reflecting on her quarantine experience, Claire stated that “I’ve had my mom ask me multiple times if I want to transfer. I feel, at this point, that it’s a numbers thing.”

“They don’t care about how you’re feeling when you get it,” she explained, “Everyone’s a human being, they don’t want to get the virus.”

“I don’t feel that I was respected at all,” Claire stated.

In response to the alleged quarantine conditions and student worker mistreatment, SLU administration spoke with the University Newspaper. Sarah Cunningham, SLU’s VP of Student Development, assured that they’re committed to improving their support for students during the pandemic. In a survey of 215 students who were quarantined or isolated, the majority rated their experiences as positive, Cunningham stated.

“It’s important to know that we are continually taking feedback from students into consideration and adjusting our services accordingly. And if we see a pattern of difficulty emerge, we pivot to a new approach,” she said, “We are constantly learning and always striving to do better. And we will.”

Attempts were made to contact SLU’s Housing and Residential Life department, but no response was received.

“You can make the difference,” Debra Rudder Lohe wrote in the conclusion of her email to the student body in early February.

The students interviewed by the University News each stated that they hope their voice will be heard and understood by University administration, in hopes of improving SLU’s campus for future students.

For now, they simply hope they made a difference.