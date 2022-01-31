Movie Review: Licorice Pizza ￼

Infamous Paul Thomas Anderson directs another soulful film with a brilliant cast. “Licorice Pizza” is a rom-com coming-of-age story about a young woman and teenage boy on their road to self-discovery.

The film begins by introducing 15 fifteen-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) as an ambitious hustler, despite his age. Gary has acted in several minor roles in major movies, starred in a couple of talk shows, and has many connections with well-established adults, such as expensive restaurant owners. Gary uses this ambitionhis ambition to swoon 25twenty five-year-old Alana (Alana Haim) into hangingto hang out with him on anas they adventure though San Fernando Valley in the 1970searly nineteen-seventies. Alana livesis living with her parents and two sisters (played by Haim’s real-life parents and sisters!) as she navigatesstruggles to figure out what she wants to do with her life and career.

Although Hoffman and Haim had not acted in many major movies prior, Anderson took a chance on them, and it paid off. Their chemistry is so impeccable and encapsulating that any faults in the plot can be easily overlooked by these young actors’ outstanding performance.

The setting of San Fernando Valley in the early 1970snineteen-seventies is supplemented with athe 35mm camera, known as “blown-up” 35mm film being converted to 70mm to make use of the increased image quality of the larger film format. Giving the final image a vintage feel, 70mm was an excellent match for Anderson’s celebration of the 1970s setting and style. Additionally, Anderson includes hidden nods to social-political issues prominent in the 70s. For example, one scene revolves around the 1973-74 oil embargo, resulting in a gasoline shortage as well as Los Angeles’s local electoral turmoil.

“Licorice Pizza” has a complexity of character development woven with comedic nostalgia and aesthetics, similar to the films “Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino), and “The French Dispatch” (Wes Anderson). Furthermore, with side characters played by Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, and Tom Waits, there is a familiar face for even mild movie watchers.

Compared to Anderson’s well known, Oscar-winning film “Phantom Thread”, “Licorice Pizza” has a much more sweet and lighthearted feel. However, both films “share a similar structure in that their drama is not driven by the external plot, but rather by the constantly shifting dynamics of Gary and Alana.” For example, in the seemingly non chaotic scene where Gary- who owns a PR film, starts a waterbed company, and a pinball emporium- takes Alana out for drinks at a bar, but can only order them coke because he is fifteen. The complex characters add a layer of irony and humor that keeps the viewer entertained despite the relaxed story arc.

Considering the cast, plot, and direction, “Licorice Pizza” is a hit movie for ages thirteen and up. Supplemented by a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, this whimsical, relaxed, and entertaining film is well worth watching. Hoffman and Haim have a bright future ahead as this film was the perfect prompt to their careers.