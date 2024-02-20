Breaking stereotypes

When people hear that I am a Republican, there are one of two things that happen. It either becomes the end of the world for humanity, or it is a simple shrug and an unimpressed look. It is usually the first one though, and I always wondered, why?

I understand that there are policy differences between political parties, but the rapid judgment of my own individual character from one word is unfair. Time and time again, I have faced heavy controversy for my political stance, but I face this allegation against my character before I even say one word about what I believe as an individual.

I am writing today to explain that there are people inside political parties who do not agree with every extreme opinion that may come out of some politicians representing our specific party. For example, I am proudly Republican and pro-choice.

Being a Republican and supporting women’s rights to abortion may seem contradictory given the majority of the Republican Party’s current stance, but it is not impossible. I like to describe this as personal beliefs over political beliefs. Even though I am religious, I still believe that protecting women’s rights to make their own healthcare decisions is important in this country, even if I may disagree with those decisions.

I am also a Republican that believes in smaller government presence in daily life. The government should not interfere in private medical decisions that occur between an adult and their doctor. I interpret the Constitution to also agree to this as well. The Constitution supports individual rights and liberties, including the right to privacy, which grants protecting individual’s rights: protecting women’s rights.

As stated earlier, I am religious and continue to practice my faith throughout college. I am currently going through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) through a Catholic parish in town. RCIA is the initiation and process created for the purpose of adults joining into a church. Even though I hold my religious values dearly, I do believe that there needs to be a separation of church and state. I support the legal right to abortion while I do oppose it on religious grounds to a degree. Laws should not enforce specific religious beliefs on those who do not share them.

This is also a moral conscience issue. Catholic teachings allow individuals to follow their own conscience even if it conflicts with official Catholic doctrine. For example, I view the Church’s writings to show the principles of compassion, mercy, forgiveness and respect. As a woman myself, there are situations that we are faced with that we do not always consent to, and sometimes there is a lesser of two evils. This does not mean that I agree to the termination of a pregnancy up until the last day, but I strongly believe that there should be a right to options in the beginning.

While it may seem unusual for someone to be both Republican and pro-choice, it happens more than you may choose to believe. Former Governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman, is known for her moderate stance on social issues, including her beliefs on abortion. In a podcast with PBS, Whitman states that, “Women will die,” if the right to abortion becomes illegal.

Most Republicans do not agree with every issue their party stands for, and the same goes with all other political parties as well. Individual perspectives on abortion are influenced by several different factors, but this differentiation leads to diverse opinions within political parties that can lead to moderation and more consensus in government which is what we need now more than ever.

So yes, I am proudly Republican and pro-choice, and it is possible.