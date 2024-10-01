Head coach Schertz’s vision for rebuilding Saint Louis University basketball

Saint Louis University’s new head men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz stands in Chaifetz Arena to lead a pre-season practice on April 17, 2024. (Saint Louis Men’s Basketball Instagram)

As basketball season approaches, excitement and anticipation build in the Saint Louis University community. However, the buzz surrounding the Billikens carries a different energy this year.

Following a disappointing 13-20 record in the 2023-2024 season, the program is in transition under new leadership.

In April 2024, Josh Schertz was appointed the new head coach of the Billikens, bringing with him a track record of success from Indiana State University (ISU).

In his final season with ISU, Schertz led the Sycamores to a remarkable 32-7 record, as well as a championship appearance in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

His task at SLU extends beyond improving win-loss records. With three returning players from last season’s roster, three transfers from his former team and the rest newly recruited, Schertz faces the challenge of molding this diverse group into a cohesive unit capable of sustainable success.

Schertz’s approach to team building highlights the importance of personnel selection. It also emphasizes fostering a positive team culture. Sharing his vision for success at SLU, the coach stresses how critical assembling the right team was.

“Any leader is dependent on the talent, character and the people you get to work with,” Schertz said. “We have to recruit and hire the right people, then do everything we can to create a work environment and culture so that we get the best out of the people and players we are in charge of.”

With a monumental task ahead, Schertz’s approach is drawing considerable attention. A private practice on Sept. 17 offered a glimpse into how this coach is shaping the Billikens’ future.

When the Billikens met for training, Schertz’s methodical approach was immediately apparent. With a note-filled paper in hand, the coach positioned himself at center court, speaking softly but intently – a stark contrast to the demanding voice some veteran players were accustomed to under previous leadership.

Guard Kellen Thames reflected on the shift in coaching style and dynamic between Schertz and Travis Ford, former head coach of the Billikens.

“The way Schertz coaches is definitely mental,” Thames said. “He doesn’t do all of that yelling. He is somebody where you really have to listen to what he says.”

Thames noted that the transition from a seemingly more old-school coach to one with a more laid-back approach has ultimately benefited him.

The practice unfolded with a focus on fundamentals and strategy. Players moved through various stations, each designed to hone specific skills. Schertz, ever-watchful, allowed his assistant coaches to lead the workouts – intervening only to offer corrections and commentary between rotations. This hands-off yet hypervigilant style seemed to emphasize player development and decision-making.

His attention to detail was evident as the coach called players out for specific drills. Center Robbie Avila worked on post defense, while guard Isaiah Swope focused on perimeter skills. The coach’s emphasis on roles – “bigs” and “smalls” – underscored his strategic mindset.

Schertz’s coaching style offers a balance to players, providing them structure while encouraging them to leverage their individual strengths. Reflecting on this approach, Avila sees it as a key strength for the program.

“The advantage Schertz brings is allowing people to play to their strengths,” Avila said. “He doesn’t change who you are identity-wise as a player. He addresses your weaknesses by bringing in other guys’ skills and blending them together.”

While the Billikens have demonstrated a clear focus on individual skills and strategic play, they face a more subtle challenge this season. With a new coach and roster of predominantly new players, the team must prioritize building strong relationships and team dynamics both on and off the court to achieve sustainable success.

Assistant Coach Phil Gaetano acknowledges the significance of this challenge and its potential impact on the teams’ preparation for the upcoming season.

“We are trying to see if we can develop the team camaraderie, chemistry and shared experiences that some other groups have,” Gaetano said.

This focus on team chemistry highlights a unique challenge for the Billikens compared to some of their Atlantic 10 rivals. The University of Dayton Flyers, one of the conference’s top performers, enters this season with a distinct advantage. The Flyers have had a core group of players compete together for several years and have consistently finished near the top of the A-10 standings. Similarly, other conference contenders like Virginia Commonwealth University and Saint Joseph’s University have benefited from roster continuity – allowing them to build upon existing team dynamics rather than starting from scratch.

Coach Schertz acknowledges this challenge, stressing the importance of organic team building in the current phase of the program’s development.

“Some things have to be done organically between the team so that they take the initiative to get to know each other better,” Schertz said. “For that to happen, you have to know each other deeper than basketball. Wearing the same jersey doesn’t make you a team. We have to be intentional with how we cultivate that understanding of each other.”

While building team chemistry and adapting to a new system may take time, Schertz sees significant potential for growth. His vision for the program goes beyond a successful record; he seeks to teach his athletes to embrace the journey rather than focusing solely on wins. This approach reflects a commitment to holistic player development.

“We have a responsibility to develop these athletes and to pour into them and ensure that they’re more successful in life from being a part of our program,” Schertz said. “If it’s just about winning and cutting the net down, those are moments in time. It’s just like cotton candy – tastes great, evaporates quickly and leaves you wanting more. If you’re living your life for that stuff, I think you’re going to be unfulfilled.”

As the SLU community waits in anticipation to see how this new chapter in Billikens basketball will unfold, it’s clear that coach Schertz is aiming for success that extends far beyond the basketball court. His vision for the program promises not just athletic achievement, but also personal growth and life-long success for the student-athletes under his guidance.