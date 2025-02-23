Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Advertisement
The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The University News
Categories:

SLU alumni bring infrared fitness to Midtown

Ismael Domin, Sports EditorFebruary 23, 2025
Marlowe and Malena Valdeabella in their HOTWORX, St. Louis studio. Photo courtesy of Marlowe Valdeabella.

Marlowe and Malena Valdeabella purchased their first HOTWORX studio in January 2023. In December 2024, the couple purchased a second franchise a block away from their alma mater. The Valdeabellas are committed to giving back to the SLU community and believe HOTWORX is an effective way to do it.

HOTWORX combines yoga with infrared sauna heat for a unique and effective workout. Founded in 2017, the company differs from traditional hot yoga by using dry heat via infrared heating as opposed to the traditional humidity commonly found in hot yoga saunas. The Valdeabellas explained that the added heat encourages sweat, helps remove toxins and aids in calorie burning.

The Valdeabellas have set up shop only a block away from SLU, across the street from the student-favorite, Alamo Drafthouse, and have been using their business’ proximity to campus to stay involved in the community.

Before graduating in 1995, Marlowe was a member of SLU’s Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) fraternity as well as the Filipino Student Association (FSA). He now acts as Pike’s Chapter Advisor and hosted their 24-hour Pike on a Bike Cycle-a-thon for their philanthropy week. He has also donated a gift basket and a free month-long HOTWORX membership, which would normally cost about $80, to the FSA’s upcoming showcase raffle.

Marlowe spoke on how he felt about using his business to give back to the organizations he was a part of as a student. 

“It was fantastic. I call it the serendipitous collision,” Marlowe said. “Supporting a chapter I had grown up in and had a good affiliation with at a university both my wife and I graduated from. It really was putting all these things together that really was the right place and the right time and the right moment.”

Malena graduated from SLU in 2001 and shares Marlowe’s ideal of giving back to the SLU community. She was a member of SLU’s Kappa Delta sorority and is hosting a sisterhood event for the sorority in the HOTWORX studio this weekend.

HOTWORX St. Louis currently serves over 160 members of all ages, with membership expected to rise in the coming months.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Saint Louis University.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo courtesy of Mark J. Rebilas, Imagn Images.
Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles dominate game to prevent Kansas City Chiefs “three-peat”
USA forward Matt Boldy (#12) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Team Finland during the second period of the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Feb. 13, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/ Getty Images.
USA stuns Canada in thrilling 4 Nations Face-Off Instant Classic
Mavericks fans hold a funeral for Luka Dončić outside American Airlines Center the morning after the trade on Feb. 2, 2025. Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated/ Jerome Miron.
The NBA-shattering ramifications of the Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis Trade: How the Dallas Mavericks just broke the economy
A scrum broke out in the stands at Chaifetz Arena, Tuesday night, with two minutes remaining in the second half. The Billikens secured a heated 78-69 victory over the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams in an Atlantic 10 matchup. (Richard Ulreich/Cal Sport Media/AP)
Brawl in the stands at Chaifetz Arena sours gritty SLU win over VCU
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman with a player before the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State on Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)
Marcus Freeman makes history as first African American and Asian American head coach in national championship game
The stage being set for 2024’s March Madness competition in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo courtesy of Eakin Howard.
NCAA set to compensate women’s college basketball teams for March Madness
About the Contributor
Ismael Domin
Ismael Domin, Sports Editor
Ismael Domin is from northern Illinois. He is a Junior studying Data Science with a minor in Spanish. Ismael enjoys sports of all kinds and loves writing about them. If you see Ismael on campus, be sure to ask him about his NBA-inspired Dungeons & Dragons campaign “1K: Legend of the Six Rings”.
Donate to The University News
$2085
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal