Missouri falls to Alabama in action-packed SEC matchup

The University of Missouri (Mizzou) took on the University of Alabama in a highly anticipated Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

No. 14 Missouri entered the game undefeated, with its most notable win coming against its rival, the University of Kansas, about one month earlier. The Tigers defeated the Jayhawks on Sept. 6 by a score of 42-31.

No. 8 Alabama, in its second year under head coach Kalen Deboer, looks to continue its dominance in the SEC. After a stunning season-opening loss to Florida State University, they picked up the pace and have maintained a 4-1 record.

In the eight times the teams have met, Alabama holds the edge with six wins to Missouri’s two. The teams most notably met in 2014 for the SEC Championship game, when the Crimson Tide dominated Missouri 42-13 with standout performances from running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Blake Sims.

Although Alabama has historically had the upper hand, Missouri’s impressive performances this season give both the team and fans confidence. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz shared his thoughts in a pregame press conference.

“We were focused on sharpening our edge, improvement and recovery,” Drinkwitz said going into the game. “[We’ve been] Really looking forward to Alabama, which is a really, really good football team and a very difficult test for us.”

Drinkwitz is hopeful for quarterback Beau Pribula’s improvement.

“[Pribula] Has the right mentality in trying to grow and get better, and utilizes all the different aspects he can to improve. He’s really hungry to improve and understands that his best game is still ahead of him,” Drinkwitz said.

The game began with Missouri in possession at home. The Tigers quickly took the lead on a 26‑yard touchdown pass to tight end Brett Norfleet.

Alabama responded on its first possession with a touchdown run by Kevin Riley, evening the score. Missouri looked to regain the lead, however, their momentum was halted due to the ejection of safety Marvin Burks Jr. for targeting.

In the second quarter, Alabama took the lead with another touchdown and a field goal by kicker Conor Talty. Missouri responded with a field goal at the end of the first half, making the score 17-10.

Alabama had possession to start the third quarter, but a sack by Missouri’s Zion Young forced a fumble, giving the Tigers the opportunity to even up the score. Pribula scored on a 5-yard run. The score remained unchanged for the next two possessions until Alabama closed the quarter with a field goal, making it 20-17.

Entering the fourth quarter, Missouri needed to break through Alabama’s defense, but the Tide held strong. With 3:16 remaining, Alabama running back Daniel Hill scored a touchdown to put his team up by ten.

Missouri needed to get points on the board. Pribula connected with wide receiver Donovan Olugbode with an impressive 27-yard catch to move up the field. Olugbode then helped cut the deficit to three points with a touchdown.

The atmosphere in Faurot Field was tense as Alabama failed to capitalize on its possession, leaving the ball in the hands of the Tigers in the final minute. Missouri gained a few yards, but did not reach field goal range. On a last-ditch attempt to convert a first down, Pribula threw an interception, sealing Alabama’s 27-24 win.

Missouri will try to recover from its first loss this season on the road against Auburn on Oct. 18. The team will look to reduce offensive mistakes, especially during third-down conversions.





