SLU community reacts to Canvas shutdown amidst widespread AWS outage

A laptop shows an error message that popped up on Oct. 20, 2025, when users tried to access Canvas during an Amazon Web Services outage.

Students started their last days of class before fall break with an unexpected interruption. SLU Information Technology Services sent an email informing students, faculty, and staff of a widespread Amazon Web Services outage impacting Canvas and other platforms at 9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20.

At SLU and universities across the country, anyone who tried to access Canvas was greeted with a message that read “Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident.” The AWS outage impacted hundreds of its services, eventually being traced to a Domain Name System error at Amazon’s northern Virginia data plant.

With Canvas unavailable, day-to-day activities like in-person classes and studying looked different than usual for many students.

Freshman computer science major Aseel Ayesh tried to open Canvas early Monday morning. She quickly realized Canvas was not updating, but it was not until her 9 a.m. class that she realized there was a shutdown affecting everyone.

“I feel like I can’t get anything done. I have a meeting to review for and all the content is organized on Canvas. I’ve only covered about half of what I need to go over … so I’ve been anxiously waiting for the issue to get resolved,” Ayesh said.

Ayesh noted that the technology-centered nature of her major made her feel like she would be behind on time-sensitive tasks if Canvas didn’t get back up soon enough.

Some students, like Mia Gilstrap, a sophomore studying marketing, found that while the shutdown didn’t really affect her classes at first, its consequences became more concerning as the day went on.

“Canvas remained down for the entirety of my school day and didn’t come back online until around 7 p.m.,” said Gilstrap. “Other educational websites that I need to access homework assignments, like Wiley Plus, are still down.”

Because of the outage, Gilstrap said her professor postponed an exam originally scheduled for Wednesday, moving it to the following week out of concern that students wouldn’t have enough access to course materials to prepare properly.

According to a poll conducted on The University News’ Instagram account open to SLU students, faculty and staff, 141 of 279 respondents (51%) said the Canvas outage and other related delays affected their classes “a lot.” Another 98 respondents, or 35%, said the ottage affected them “moderately.”

Tracy Granneman, an instructor in SLU’s Department of Operations and IT Management, said the outage delayed her classes and grading during midterms, but she was able to pivot and use the situation as a point of reflection.

“Unfortunately, midterm grades are due soon, so this is bad timing. I also had a few students who couldn’t access makeup exams. That said, I was able to pivot my plans for my classes so that I didn’t need Canvas,” Granneman said. “It did create a great topic for an in-class discussion today, where we could tie lessons learned in class around networking and cloud services to the outage.”

After more than 12 hours of the outage, Amazon reported that its systems were back online, including Canvas. ITS sent an email about the news at around 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Reflecting on the potential far-reaching effects of this incident, students and faculty had mixed takeaways.

“It’s definitely a little concerning how integrated technology is in all of our dealings and one stop makes it ‘impossible’ to get anything done,” Ayesh said.

Ayesh added that the outage highlights how dependent people have become on digital systems and said universities should be better prepared for the consequences of potential system failures.

“It feels like modern life, at least in the communication aspect, has become nearly entirely dependent on a stable internet connection,” Ayesh said.

Gilstrap shared similar concerns and said that realizing the incident was not limited to Canvas changed her reaction to the situation.

“I later learned that the outage was due to problems with Amazon Web Services, and that it affected several online platforms. This really put into perspective for me how interconnected the internet is, which is something I never realized before, and honestly felt a little dystopian to discover,” Gilstrap said.

Granneman had a different perspective on the situation from a practical and business standpoint.

"My impact was limited to canvas outages, so while an annoyance and an impact to productivity, I can't say it was a crisis," Granneman said. "There may be other SLU outages related to this AWS issue where there was more of an impact. I can't speak to those perspectives."






