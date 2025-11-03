SLU history professor reimagines ancient Rome

SLU history professor Douglas Boin stands in front of a site in Rome.

Ten minutes before the beginning of class, Professor Douglas Boin walks into the classroom and sets down his briefcase. Rather than beginning to set up for his lecture, Boin turns to two students discussing an assignment they’re working on for another course.

“Good morning. What are we talking about?” asked Boin.

Boin and his students discuss the assignment further and he offers some advice. Without skipping a beat, he turns to a student sitting in the back of the classroom saying, “And how are you today?”

The pattern continues until the start of class, upon which Boin immediately begins teaching. He doesn’t have to call for the students’ attention, as they’re already tuned in.

Boin is a professor of history at Saint Louis University, a position he’s held since 2014. His work focuses on the ancient Mediterranean and, more specifically, ancient Rome. Boin’s scholarship primarily includes books and essays on his topics of expertise, but he also directs the Spello Project, an archaeological project focused on the urban transformation of ancient Spello in Umbria, Italy.

Outside of his focus on ancient Western history, Boin’s work is united by an overarching goal of shining light on untold stories in a manner that interests readers both inside and outside of the academic field.

“It frustrates me to no end that we repeat mistakes that have already been done. So, I think a lot of what I write is … trying to shout through the past and connect with people now,” Boin said.

In August 2025, Boin published his fifth book, “Clodia of Rome: Champion of the Republic.” The book details the events that took place leading up to and during the trial of the murder of Dio of Alexandria, an Egyptian diplomat, focusing on the trial’s key witness, Clodia. In what would be considered a cross-examination today, the famous ancient Roman politician Cicero delivers the “Pro Caelio,” a speech often regarded as one of Rome’s greatest orations.

Boin’s book gives readers Clodia’s entire background from birth until her involvement in the trial. He reexamines one of ancient Rome’s most maligned women, reframing her not as the source of scandal but as a complex woman navigating multifaceted political power in a patriarchal society. At its core, the book puts a spotlight on the lives of Roman women in the first century B.C.E.

Boin intentionally strives to highlight those forgotten throughout history, and said his own experience growing up gay gives him an understanding of what it means to live outside dominant narratives.

“I grew up on the sidelines … and so if there’s conversations that need to be had, I want to make sure we have them,” Boin said.

Boin’s unique insight, passion for writing and ability to find human connections through thousands of years of development have been met with critical acclaim. His work has made several large media appearances in publications such as Time, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Lorri Glover, SLU professor of history and long-time colleague of Boin, said he connects with the broader community in a way most academics cannot.

“Most historians who work at research schools contribute to the scholarly community,” said Glover. “It is unusual for a person to be able to contribute in such a substantial way in scholarly conversations and also attract a wide readership. Doug [Boin] does that about as well as anybody I know.”

While the books Boin has authored have a place on his shelf, he says that is where they remain. For Boin, once one project is complete, it is time to pick up another one.

“[My books] are like albums to me. They are phases of production and moments in time. After they’re done, I want to move on to the next thing,” said Boin.

Beyond Boin’s recognition in popular media, he carries the same attention to human connection that shines through his work in his lectures and interactions with students.

Mary “Jeannie” Henning, a junior anthropology major and student in Boin’s “Women in Ancient Rome” course, said that the discussion-based nature of Boin’s classes allows students to guide the conversations in meaningful ways.

“I would easily recommend a course of his to other students,” Henning said.

Despite his expertise being in the study of the past, Boin is forward-facing and is in constant search for the next question to answer.

“There’s always more room to do something innovative, do something different,” said Boin.

