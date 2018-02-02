The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

The Billiken Buzz: Friday Fun

SLU-TV Staff
February 2, 2018
Introducing the all new SLU TV show – The Billiken Buzz! Join us every Friday for an end of the week pick-me-up and watch all the crazy shenanigans we get ourselves into.

February 2, 2018

On Groundhog Day we may not have seen our shadows, but we definitely saw our look-alikes. In this week’s Billiken Buzz we attempt to draw each other in two minutes, using only markers and colored pencils. Wait until the end to see some close-ups of our amazing art!

January 26, 2018

How you doing on those New Year’s resolutions?

December 1, 2017

It’s December 1st! Start the holiday season off right and build a gingerbread house with SLU-TV.

November 17, 2017

Billikens are ready for Thanksgiving! Follow us in our latest Billiken Buzz as we hand out cupcakes all around the BSC.

November 10, 2017

It’s National Tongue Twister Day this week and we have just the video for you! Check out this weeks latest episode of The Billiken Buzz and don’t forget to tune in every Friday for an exciting new video.

November 3, 2017

This week, the Billiken Buzz tried 5 different Pumpkin Spice Lattes from local coffee shops. Check it out now!

