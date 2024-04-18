The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

ISA Spring Show highlights various dance styles across India

Aditya Gunturu, Staff WriterApril 18, 2024
Freshman+Preeyom+Govind+%28left%29+and+Charitha+Bodepudi+%28right%29+performing+the+co-ed+portion+of+the+Bollywood+fusion+dance.
Freshman Preeyom Govind (left) and Charitha Bodepudi (right) performing the co-ed portion of the Bollywood fusion dance.

This past Saturday, April 13, SLU’s Indian Student Association had their annual Spring Show. At this show, several groups of SLU students choreographed and performed in different Indian dance styles including bhangra, a folk-style dance hailing from the Indian state of Punjab, and a south Indian dance, which combined styles from different southern regions in India. In addition, there were performances from several of SLU’s premier dance teams such as SLU Shakthi, a Bollywood fusion group, and classical dance group, SLU Omkara. Several students took part in multiple dances, such as freshman Preeyom Govind, who took part in Omkara and Bollywood Fusion, which she also choreographed.

Gallery8 Photos
Freshman Preeyom Govind (left) and Charitha Bodepudi (right) performing the co-ed portion of the Bollywood fusion dance.

