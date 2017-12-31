Men fight hard in A-10 opener

Close Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle. Saint Louis University Athletics Saint Louis University Athletics Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

SLU Men’s Basketball opened conference play on the road, facing La Salle in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 30. Despite scoring the first basket, SLU was never able to overcome an early 8-0 run by the Explorers in the 83-60 loss.

Freshman guard Jordan Goodwin led SLU with 16 points and 13 rebounds, notching his second career double-double. Redshirt junior Javon Bess chipped in 15 points, shooting 7-10 from the charity stripe.

SLU stays on the road, traveling to Davidson for a 6 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.