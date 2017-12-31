The Student News Site of Saint Louis University

Men fight hard in A-10 opener

Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle.
Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle.

Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle.

Saint Louis University Athletics

Saint Louis University Athletics

Redshirt junior guard Javon Bess jumps above a defender in the game against Rockhurst. Bess scored 15 points against LaSalle.

Bobby Stilwell, Sports Editor
December 31, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Showcase, Sports

SLU Men’s Basketball opened conference play on the road, facing La Salle in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 30. Despite scoring the first basket, SLU was never able to overcome an early 8-0 run by the Explorers in the 83-60 loss.

Freshman guard Jordan Goodwin led SLU with 16 points and 13 rebounds, notching his second career double-double. Redshirt junior Javon Bess chipped in 15 points, shooting 7-10 from the charity stripe.

SLU stays on the road, traveling to Davidson for a 6 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

